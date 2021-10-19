Taiwanese couple accused of being responsible for a fire that killed 46 people for failing to put out incense in their bedroom | World

A Taiwanese couple may have started a fire that killed 46 people in a building last week by leaving a burning incense in a room, the Taiwanese prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
The fire started on the first floor, which made getting out more difficult.
Taiwan’s prosecutors say the couple left their home and left an incense burning in the apartment, which was on the first floor. The fire burned the woman’s room, and then the flames rose to the upper floors.
Building fire leaves 46 dead and more than 40 injured in Taiwan
Prosecutors accuse the 51-year-old woman of not having put out the incense, and the 52-year-old husband of not having reminded her that the fire had to be put out. The two are identified only by their surnames, Huang and Kuo, respectively.
Emergency teams work in a building that caught fire in the city of Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, and left dozens of people dead and injured on October 14, 2021 — Photo: CNA (Taiwan Central News Agency) via AFP
The building where the fire took place is 40 years old, and is in Yancheng District. The fire took the building at dawn and was extinguished at dawn.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building once housed restaurants, karaoke rooms and a movie theater but was currently partially abandoned.
