Tati Quebra Barraco compares A Fazenda and BBB: “Another level”

Confined in A Fazenda 2021, Tati Quebra Barraco made a comparison between the reality show by Record and BBB. The funkeira analyzed the audience of both formats after a conversation with Solange Gomes about the audience for this type of program. “Reality show is a behavioral game. We can put a big star here, but she can be a boring person”, said the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

The singer did not agree with her colleague in confinement, saying that the audiences are different. “That’s what you think. Is the public thinking that out there? Nobody wants to see behavior, no. The people want to see loyalty and respect. Other than that, the public wants the dick to break,” he said.

Solange then retorted, using Juliette’s case as an argument. “I think you see, because otherwise Juliette wouldn’t leave with 30 million (followers) of the BBB being anonymous. It’s a behavioral game. She entered with 3,000 followers and she’s rich,” he analyzed.

continues after advertising

To explain his point of view, Tati even compared the audience to the attractions, bowing to that of the leading broadcaster. “You can’t compare there with here, no. And here it’s totally different, got it? Even in terms of audience. There’s another level there,” he fired.

Rico and Tati Quebra Barraco fight ugly in A Fazenda 2021

Rico and Tati starred in a clash last Friday (15th). The duo participated, along with the other pedestrians, in a dynamic that was recorded for Hora do Faro. In the activity called Inside and Outside the House, the pedestrians justified who they wanted to continue and who they wanted to see away from the reality. When Rico went to explain his vote for Tati, the atmosphere warmed up.

continues after advertising

“I don’t have seven signs, if I had I would stick to seven, but as she was the one who spoke loudly, screamed, I put them on for her”, the comedian sniped. “He doesn’t even have an opinion of his own,” said Tati. That’s when Rico got even more angry. “That’s an opinion, guys. Why don’t I have an opinion if I’m saying I want you out? Isn’t that an opinion to want you out of the Farm? What is opinion for you?”, asked the comedian to the funkeira. “Because you’re not real,” snapped Tati.