Tati Quebra Barraco plays for real what he thinks of Record TV

Tati Breaks Shack, singer, it seems you didn’t notice it’s on the air in Record TV and not on Globo. This Monday (18), she praised the global reality BBB and downgraded The Farm 13.

It all started when Solange Gomes reinforced his theory that reality TV is behavior and that’s what matters to viewers.

“Reality show is a behavioral game, in my opinion”, stated Solange. “Solange, but who decides is the public. That’s what you think. Is the public finding this out there? Because no one wants to see behavior, my love. What people want to see is loyalty and respect. Other than that, the public wants the stick to break”, returned tati. Solange have the brilliant idea to quote Juliette who entered the BBB21 with few followers and exploded on the program.

“It’s a behavioral game. It came in with three thousand followers”, stated Solange. tati, then, showed his sincericide: “You can’t compare there with here, no. Because there, it’s totally different. Even from the audience! There is another plateau. Not unworthy, but it’s reality”, said the funkeira showing a certain fascination with the global reality.

Recently, Tati Breaks Shack starred in a fight with Rich Melquiades, his disaffection in rural reality. The funkeira did not hold back from being provoked by the influencer.

