Teacher arrested after offering marijuana candy to students

An elementary school teacher was arrested in Lexington, South Carolina (USA), after offering a box of marijuana candy as a reward for good behavior to students.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, turned herself in to police on Friday (15) after receiving an arrest warrant. The case took place on September 23 at Rocky Creek Elementary School and was being investigated by police.

According to sheriff Jay Koon, in an interview with the American portal ABC News, the educator accidentally mixed the marijuana candies in a box with other common sweets.

The teacher used to give reward candies to students for good behavior and for getting high grades. However, no student ever consumed the cannabis sweets.

“Detectives confirmed during interviews that a student took a package of illegal groceries, but that Weiss asked him to exchange it for another,” the sheriff said.

Police officers showed up at Weiss’ home the day after the anonymous tip and found packets of marijuana candy with the same type of candy wrappers that were chosen by students in the classroom.

“Cannabis edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon told ABC News.

In a statement, the school said that “student safety is the highest priority”, and that the teacher was fired.

Weiss is being held for drug possession at the Lexington County Detention Center. The North American press did not inform the age of the students to whom the teacher taught.