Teacher is dismissed in Spain after giving grade 10 to all students – World

A Spanish teacher in the city of Gijón was suspended after giving grade ten for “virtually all of your students”, according to local press reports. The information is from the G1.

Yván Pozuelo, 47, has been teaching French for over 10 years and defended her own method of assessment, that of celebrating any evolution in her students, however little.

The Asturias Department of Education – where the city of Gijón is located – opened an investigation against Pozuelo, and sent a recommendation that the school where he worked should leave him for eight months without pay. More than 2,500 pages were written against the professor.

teacher claims persecution

He stated that the public administration demanded his retraction and the disavowal of the method, but he disagreed. For the professor, the Secretariat’s response is a “persecution”.

“[Ao dar os 10] there is a total motivation for learning”, said the professor to the newspaper Commerce, before the suspension.

“I will not punish mistakes. I’ll add up the hits. If there has been no progress in two years, but I see an improvement of one millimeter, that one millimeter is ten,” he told the website El Español.