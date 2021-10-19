Tereza Cristina and other roads are blocked in Belo Horizonte with risk of flooding – General

Roads were blocked in Belo Horizonte at risk of flooding, including Tereza Cristina (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

Belo Horizonte should be on the lookout for this Monday night (18/10). Around 8 pm, the municipal Civil Defense announced the blocking of three roads that were at risk of flooding.

One of them is Tereza Cristina, known for its constant flooding, for its “high risk of overflow during this hour” between the West and Barreiro regions. The Civil Defense communiqué was issued around 20h. The road was immediately blocked after the creek of Ferrugem and Ribeiro Arrudas flooded.

In Pampulha, Crego Ressaca ran the risk of invading Avenida Herclito Mouro de Miranda. In the Northeast Region, Rua Areia Branca (Ribeiro de Abreu) ​​was also opened at risk of flooding due to the overflow of the Ribeiro da Ona.

Once again, crossing between Joaquim Murtinho and Avenida da Prudente de Morais flooded (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DAPress)

Other guidelines were published by the agency:

Civil Defense Alert



The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued, last Monday night (18/10), a geological risk alert for the Eastern Region of Belo Horizonte. The alert is valid until Wednesday (10/20).

The sector comprises 51 districts, such as Santa Efigncia, Colgio Batista, Taquaril and Horto. According to the organization, due to the tendency of rain in the next 24 hours, there is a risk of landslides, landslides and accidents.

The population, therefore, must pay attention to signs such as: cracks in walls, water powdered in the yard, jamming of doors and windows, cracks in the ground, water seeping from the base of ravines, in addition to the inclination of poles and trees.

The main safety recommendations for residents during storms are:

Roof gutter insertion

Elimination of leaks in reservoirs and water tanks

Avoid throwing garbage or rubble on slopes

Avoid discharge of sewage into gullies

do not burn

At the slightest sign of danger, the resident must call 199.