Test reveals operators, cell phones and cities with the best internet in Brazil | Telephony

The company that owns Speedtest uses its own indicator that goes from zero to 50, considering both receiving and sending data, in various scenarios.

In turn, TIM comes out ahead in terms of latency, which is the time between a request being made by the device and reaching the desired server. The company has a median latency of 26 milliseconds. Then appear Claro (28 ms), Vivo (30) and Oi (32). The higher the number, the worse the performance

The country is still moving towards high-capacity 5G, which depends on Anatel’s auction. Meanwhile, some operators offer intermediate solutions thanks to 5G DSS technology. Ookla highlights that there was no champion operator when we talk about fifth generation connection.

Claro customers had a median of 65.92 Mb/s (Megabits per second). Soon after appear Vivo with 64.61 Mb/s and TIM with 58.15 Mb/s.

The survey with data for the third quarter also points out the Brazilian cities with the highest average download speed, as you can see in the ranking below.