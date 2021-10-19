The benefits of lightning naps (and how to avoid waking up in a bad mood afterwards)

by

  • Laura Plitt
  • BBC News World

Woman sleeping

Credit, Getty Images

With long work hours and multiple daily activities, it’s not easy to maintain our energy level from morning until night.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able, in the middle of the day, to press the “reset” button as if we were a computer and start from scratch, refreshed and rested?

This button — or at least a mechanism that fulfills the same function — exists: these are short naps that, according to an ever-increasing accumulation of scientific evidence, are a valuable tool for restoring the alertness and energy with which we started the day.

The main benefits of these lightning naps are that they neutralize the physiological effects that occur (in the body) since we wake up,” explains to BBC News Mundo, BBC Spanish news service, Guy Meadows, specialist in sleep physiology and co-founder of The Sleep School, based in London, UK.