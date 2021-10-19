The benefits of lightning naps (and how to avoid waking up in a bad mood afterwards)

Laura Plitt

BBC News World

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images

With long work hours and multiple daily activities, it’s not easy to maintain our energy level from morning until night.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able, in the middle of the day, to press the “reset” button as if we were a computer and start from scratch, refreshed and rested?

This button — or at least a mechanism that fulfills the same function — exists: these are short naps that, according to an ever-increasing accumulation of scientific evidence, are a valuable tool for restoring the alertness and energy with which we started the day.

The main benefits of these lightning naps are that they neutralize the physiological effects that occur (in the body) since we wake up,” explains to BBC News Mundo, BBC Spanish news service, Guy Meadows, specialist in sleep physiology and co-founder of The Sleep School, based in London, UK.

From the moment we wake up, “adenosine, the brain chemical that is a by-product of metabolism, starts to increase.”

“The longer you stay awake, the more adenosine builds up in your brain, thus increasing the feeling of sleep,” he says.

When we take a nap, “we reduce adenosine, metabolize some of it in our system and this helps us to increase our energy levels and makes us feel more alert and awake,” adds Meadows.

This, he says, contributes to “improving our mood, reacting (to stimuli) more quickly, reducing the possibility of making mistakes and focusing and paying more attention to what we have to do in the afternoon”.

The benefits highlighted by Meadows refer specifically to those provided by short naps (called power naps in English, precisely because of the energy they provide), whose duration should vary from 10 to 20 minutes.

But if what we are looking for is to improve memory, creativity, perceptual functions or cognitive processes, a longer nap is necessary, of up to 90 minutes, says Sara Mednick, sleep researcher and author of the book Take a Nap! Change Your Life (“Take a nap! Change your life”, in literal translation).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, If you’re in the office, you might as well find a way to take a break and close your eyes.

In the longer naps—60 to 90 minutes—we enter the REM (short for “rapid eye movement”) phase, and this deep sleep is “the same kind we get at night, so it offers the same benefits. “, says the scientist who for over 20 years has been dedicated to researching the effects of sleep.

train to take a nap

Since having an hour and a half in the middle of the day is not within everyone’s reach — unless you live in a country where siesta is an integral part of the culture, as Spain or Greece is to some extent, and where the work schedules fit it—let’s focus on short naps.

As Meadows explains, taking a quick nap is like swimming or riding a bike: in other words, it’s a skill that requires training and that, in a short time and without much effort, can be acquired.

“If you want to learn, set the alarm to make sure you don’t miss the time. If you practice sleeping at the same time every day, your body will incorporate the habit of associating this activity to a specific time,” says the expert, adding that it takes about three months to go from being “a person who can’t take a nap to one who does it easily”.

Credit, Getty Images

The important thing is not to force yourself to sleep, but simply to get comfortable in bed, in an armchair or in a place that is comfortable, darken the room or wear a mask to cover your eyes, and try to take advantage of this moment to be quiet and rest.

Five minutes before taking a nap, it’s also recommended not to check your cell phone or read emails, to breathe calmly and perhaps drink some water. In short, relax and get comfortable.

we sleep without knowing

Some people say it’s impossible for them to sleep 15 minutes in the middle of the day because they can’t fall asleep so easily—but, according to Meadows, we often sleep without knowing we’re asleep.

“A study in which people could sleep connected with electrodes on their heads to assess exactly what stage of sleep they were in showed that when they went through the first stage, which is very light, they were woken up and asked whether they were awake or asleep, and 65% said they were awake when they weren’t.”

“This shows that we are not very good at noticing that we are sleeping” in this stage of sleep, says the expert.

In addition, the benefits are not only obtained if we sleep, but also by simply closing our eyes for between 10 and 20 minutes and taking a break.

This break is beneficial both for those who slept well the night before and for those who did not sleep, although care should be taken not to exceed the time (in the case of a short nap, 20 minutes, and a full nap, 90 minutes minutes) if we don’t want to feel sleepy and moody when we wake up.

Alternatives

A common recommendation is to drink coffee before taking a nap, since the effect of caffeine starts to be felt about 20 minutes after ingestion, just when you wake up. Mednick doesn’t think this is a good idea, however.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, For those who hate taking a nap, there are other ways to rest and relax.

“The idea of ​​a nap is precisely to reenergize us naturally. Afternoon coffee is very bad for sleep”, says the researcher.

Mednick and his colleagues conducted a study in 2008 comparing the impact on memory tests of 200 mg of caffeine (one cup of coffee) and a 60-90 minute nap.

While napping generally improved performance on these tasks, caffeine had no or negative effects.

However, the researcher noted that people who could not get used to naps did not get cognitive benefits.

“People either love the nap or hate it,” she says.

“For some, naps are an ideal place to rest and start over, but for others it turned out to be a kind of misplaced rest.”

Mednick recommends, in the latter case, looking for an alternative, such as going for a walk, exercising or meditating.