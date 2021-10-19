The bodies of mother and daughter are found after a canoe sinks in a river in Piauí; nanny is missing | Piauí

Julianne Bezerra Magalhães, 36, and her daughter Maria Júlia, 5, were found dead this Monday afternoon (18) on the Parnaíba River, in Antônio Almeida, south of Piauí. The two were missing after an 11-person canoe sank on Sunday afternoon (17).

Two other women, Jocilene Araújo and Elissandra Barros Siqueira, also drowned in the accident – ​​the bodies were found. Fernanda Pereira dos Santos, 18, Maria Júlia’s nanny, had not been found until the last update of this article. six people were rescued (see list at the end of this text).

Who are the victims of an accident with the canoe that sank in the Parnaíba river

According to Colonel Feitosa, commander of the Military Police of Uruçuí, the bodies of the mother and daughter were found around 1:00 pm on Monday, very close to each other, by fishermen who help the Fire Department in the search.

The city’s municipal health secretary, Jamila Martins, said that Julianne was saved by her husband, according to witness accounts. But when he reached the shore and did not find his daughter, the woman dived again and disappeared.

The Civil Police informed that an investigation team, with a criminal expert, was responsible for the searches and must produce a report on the accident.

A canoe sank this Sunday afternoon (17), in the Parnaíba River, in the Formiga village, 20 km from the urban area of ​​Antônio Almeida, 400 km from Teresina. According to witnesses, there were 11 people on the vessel, six of which managed to save themselves and another five were missing.

“According to witnesses, water began to enter the canoe and one of the men commanding the canoe asked three people to go back. However, many people went and the vessel ended up sinking,” said Antônio Almeida’s health secretary, Jamila Martins.

Jocilene Araújo Brito, 38 years old (sister of a city councilor, found dead )

) Elissandra Barros Siqueira, 21 years old (Jocilene’s friend, found dead )

) Julianne Bezerra Magalhães Saraiva, 36 years old (mother of Maria Júlia, found dead )

) Maria Júlia Magalhães Saraiva Martins, 5 years old (daughter of Julianne, found dead )

) Fernanda Pereira dos Santos, 18 years old (Maria Júlia’s nanny, was still missing until the last update of this article)

Dárcio saraiva Martins (Julianne’s husband and Maria Júlia’s father)

Marcos Túlio Borges de Oliveira, 14 years old

Valdimar Borges dos Santos

Monalisa Barros de Oliveira, 16 years old

Mariane Barros Borges, 5 years old

Maria Hortenir Borges dos Santos

Section of the river where the vessel sank — Photo: Disclosure