The DNA result comes out and Maria Marta rubs the document in the Commander’s face

In the telenovela Império, Maria Marta (Lília Cabral) will not miss the chance to detonate her husband after he decided to publicly humiliate her by asking for a DNA test to find out if he is the father of the children she had. As soon as the result comes out, the empress goes to José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) showing that she was always loyal to him, contrary to the behavior he had all his life.

In scenes scheduled to air next Wednesday (20), the man in black will have already exploded in his private war against everything and will have decided to ask for a DNA to find out if Maria Clara (Andreia Horta), José Pedro (Caio Blat ) And João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) are his children. That’s because the commander discovered that Marta was married for many years to Silviano (Othon Bastos), before making him her butler.

And even though the wife screamed and the kids thought it was all absurd, the test was done because it was the patriarch’s will, but the result didn’t take long to come out, as everyone expected. “Mr Silviano has type O blood. Mr. José Alfredo has AB blood. Dona Marta, A. João Lucas and Clara have B blood. As for José Pedro, the blood is AB”, will say the health professional who took the exams, with the results in their hands.

In Empire, Maria Marta detonates José Alfredo

It is at this point that the first lady of the jewelry store will not miss the chance to remember that she has always been a faithful woman and that her husband should not have suspected her at all. With the result in hand, Marta will comment that there was no chance of any of the children being Silviano’s, even José Pedro, the eldest son, leaving José Alfredo with nothing to say.

Like his father’s blood, which, therefore, is Zé Alfredo. In other words, there’s no way any of them could be Silviano’s son! maria marta

