The Enemy – Elden Ring postponed to February; closed network test takes place in November

Elden Ring, the long awaited new game from From Software, was postponed a month by the publisher Bandai Namco, and will now be released on February 25th.

Originally, the game was scheduled for January 22nd. On the bright side, Bandai Namco has opened registration for the game’s Closed Network Test, which will allow limited access to the world of Elden Ring during the month of November.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

“IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 as the depth and strategic freedom of the game has surpassed initial expectations. Thank you for your confidence and patience. We look forward to seeing you try the game at the Closed Network Test at November”says the tweet from Bandai Namco and the game’s development team.

The network test will take place between November 12th and 15th, and selected players “They will be able to experience the first hours of the long-awaited title to get a first-hand glimpse of what the full game will offer, while helping the development team by testing the game’s online servers before its release date.”

The test schedules, according to the Bandai Namco European website, will be as follows:

November 12: 5 pm to 8 pm (Brasilia time)

November 13: 9 am to 12 pm (Brasilia time)

November 14: 1 am to 4 am (Brasilia time)

November 14: 5 pm to 8 pm (Brasilia time)

November 15: 9 am to 12 pm (Brasilia time)

To sign up for the networking test, click here.

Announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring is From Software’s newest game driven by Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for his work in the series Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Not only that, the project has the creative collaboration of George RR Martin, author of The Chronicles of ice and Fire (which gave rise to game of Thrones), which elaborated the universe, lore and narrative foundation for the development of the game itself.

(Ironically, like much of the public, Martin hasn’t seen anything about Elden Ring for years after his involvement in the project ended)

As with previous From Software games, Elden Ring will feature an overworld filled with different paths and optional boss encounters, as well as several different endings depending on your actions.

Unlike Sekiro, who had a pre-defined protagonist, the game returns to the Dark Souls and Bloodborne model with a customizable character, as well as a hub with several NPCs with whom the player can interact.

Like Sekiro, however, the game will feature stealth mechanics, as well as a new type of blow known as “Guard Counter”, in which it is possible to strike immediately after a normal block, and differs from the typical Dark Souls parry (which it also exists on Elden Ring).

Elden Ring will have versions for PRAÇA, PS4, PS5, Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.