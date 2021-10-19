The Farm 13: After a kiss, Marina makes a new decision about Gui Araujo and reveals why; watch

Did the ship go to hell? This Monday (18), Marina Ferrari decided to dump Gui Araujo, after weeks of uncertainty with the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex”. During a chat with Mileide Mihaile in “A Fazenda 13”, the influencer vented and told what was the reason for this departure, days after their first kiss.

Marina, who has been sharing a bed with Bill for weeks, decided she would “eject him” for good. “I think the person wants and at the same time doesn’t. If you don’t want it, dough. The problem is that he could have talked to me, but he keeps this coming and going”, she began. The girl also admitted that this situation with the affair would be hindering her in the game. “It’s not doing me any good. There are days when I get a bit like this…”, he reflected.

“The girls said: ‘It’s really icy, stop going after him so much, wanting to see him well, happy'”, said Ferrari. “We’re like that, right, woman, why are we like that?”asked Mileide. Marina went on to say that she ended up giving in to Bill’s charm and his attitudes. “At first I didn’t want to. Then I got attached, because he came full of stuff. Later, when I saw him sad, I thought I had an obligation to try to make him okay. But I do not have. Everyone’s here. This could disrupt my stay here”, completed.

For Marina, this scenario with Gui would have prevented her from approaching or interacting with other pedestrians. “My game is to live, to fall in love, to fight, maybe. Stay here training. Meet people. […] I came open to everything. But holding on to him was making me even distance myself from other people. At that time I could be meeting more people, talking, interacting, playing”, she observed.

With that came the decision regarding their bed. “I told the girls, from today I’ll even ask him to leave [da cama]. He’s already slept in another bed, I even think he wanted it too. I don’t want to lose friendship, darling. We are here together. But this contact as a couple…”, quoted Ferrari. Mileide was in doubt: “Did you take this attitude because of what you felt and thought, or because of comments the girls made?”. But Marina made it clear that it was her own opinion. “I’ve had this in my head for about 10 days”, answered.

The woman from Alagoas also complained about Araujo’s constant mood swings. “I was feeling that way, not talking to anyone. I called him to talk and told him everything I was feeling, that I thought I wasn’t reciprocating, that I liked him a lot, but he was very unpredictable – one time he was happy, another time he was abused. And I didn’t know how to react because I wasn’t used to it”, explained the influencer.

Shortly thereafter, she cited an example of when this too would have happened, past the kiss. “When he arrived at the party, it happened that he ended up kissing and then he left and came back with a frown”, recalled Marina. “I need to be strong, because here we are very needy. So it’s obvious that when the person comes, we give it away. But I need to concentrate and not let it get to me”, he added.

“And especially people who are women, everything is more complex”, agreed Mihaile. “Say no, woman. I’ve been through so much in relationships. You too, right?”, amused Ferrari. “Aff! [Tenho] MBA”, said the ex of Wesley Naughty. “Yeah, we have an MBA. Guys, I’m not lucky in love, where’s the luck in the game, that I’m not earning anything in this business? No luck in love and no luck in gambling, boy. I want to win a test!”, joked Marina.

Watch the video here:

Next, while they were still at the gym, Mileide suggested that this posture would be beneficial to Gui Araujo. “Maybe it’s even good for him to concentrate”, she opined. “I think this will be better. He realizes that his way is making him lose the affection of people who like him. he will keep lary [Bottino] because she is attached to it. But if she didn’t have it here”, said Marina.

“He goes! He is very like that. He has this tough cover. But he isn’t. He has these feelings, fragile, and he’s really cute – when he wants to”, commented Mihaile about Anitta’s ex. “When he wants to, he’s great. Otherwise I wouldn’t have even approached if it was all bad, because I’m not that stupid”, laughed Marina. “No, it is not. He ends up acting in a character. But if he is himself, wonderful”, continued Mileide. See below: