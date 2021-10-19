The first bitcoin ETF is about to launch in the US; understand what you need to know

This Tuesday (19), the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of bitcoin will be launched (BTC) of the United States, putting an end to a six-year wait and expectations.

Assuming that everything will happen properly, the ProShares ETF will begin trading on the NYSE Arca under the ticker $BITO.

But it’s not that simple. The ETF will be focused on bitcoin futures, rather than trading cryptocurrency in cash, which is a little different. Just because the listing will happen doesn’t mean it will be available to everyone.

Let’s look at some of the key issues related to the extensive range of bitcoin ETFs proposed in the United States.

What is the difference between a futures ETF and a spot ETF?

With Gary Gensler at the helm of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it appears that the regulator’s chairman has decided that a futures ETF should be launched – rather than one that trades bitcoin in cash. Here are some of the main differences between them.

With a cash ETF, the fund’s price will be closer to the cash value of the asset it trades, in this case bitcoin.

In comparison, a futures fund may be below or above the cash value of the assets – potentially leading to a premium or a discount. (In the short term, prices may diverge, but they are generally similar in the long term.)

A futures-based ETF involves the cost of rolling over futures contracts that are about to expire to those that have a longer expiration date.

An ETF based on spot price will not have this cost, but will need to pay a custodian to keep bitcoin – something relatively unique to cryptocurrency.

Both types of ETFs will help increase demand for bitcoin. For a spot ETF, bitcoin would be acquired as an underlying asset. As for the futures ETF, traders usually protect their positions by acquiring the cryptocurrency.

Why would the SEC prefer a bitcoin futures ETF?

Much was said regarding the SEC’s approval of futures-based funds and the contempt for a spot bitcoin ETF. The idea behind this is that there are greater protections for investors in the futures market.

An ETF based on futures contracts indicates that it will be an actively managed fund. The company issuing the fund will trade bitcoin futures, and the success of the ETF will depend on its trading strategies.

Currently, proposed bitcoin futures ETFs would only include long positions. This means that the companies behind the ETFs could only take long positions and could not have any short positions.

There are other companies that are trying to launch reverse bitcoin futures ETFs – intended for short positions – but they have not yet been approved.

One important difference, at least for the SEC, appears to be that while spot bitcoin is traded in mediums that are not federally regulated, futures are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which is regulated by the Commission for Commodity Futures Trading (CFTC).

There are five bitcoin futures ETFs in line to be released in the short term, with two potentially being released this week.

Can a spot bitcoin ETF be approved?

The answer to that question depends on the SEC and, potentially, on the success of bitcoin futures ETFs. So far, the SEC has not expressed any positive signs that it will pass one.

Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks – which provides market data for CME bitcoin futures and ProShares bitcoin ETF – said the launch of bitcoin futures ETFs is not expected to negatively affect applications for spot ETFs.

On the other hand, Chung acknowledged that “if these futures ETFs do well, become large and are able to meet investor demand for bitcoin through ETF channels, then the SEC could argue that demand was completed and that, therefore, there is no need to authorize an ETF in cash.”

How much demand will there be for a bitcoin futures ETF?

There’s a lot of anticipation for an American bitcoin ETF, as, because it’s an ETF, it could be made accessible to many US citizens, especially in a tax-efficient way.

One of the most common ways to invest in the United States is through a 401(K) retirement plan, and ETFs can be included in this investment vehicle.

But it’s not that simple. Although bitcoin ETFs are slated to be released, Chung said it still depends on big investment firms like Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade if they want to make the ETFs available to their clients.

“They may be supportive, but what I’m trying to say is that this is not a guarantee,” Chung said. He added that it is possible that these companies may not make ETFs available to all of their customers, but may only allow certain customers to access ETFs.

Despite this, Ching noted that there is a lot of demand for bitcoin via the ETF, which he hopes will be met in the coming days when the fund launches. “After that, maintaining interest and sustaining the inflow is very difficult to predict,” he said.