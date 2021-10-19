The Impact and Importance of Launching the First US Bitcoin ETF – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – This Tuesday (19) the first Bitcoin (BTC) index fund (ETF) in the United States was officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), after weeks of rumors that this would happen in October and years of expectation for the approval of a product of this type in the American market.

A document from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) leaked on Friday (15) already confirmed the approval of the ETF created by ProShares. Even so, there should be no formal announcement event, the listing being done directly from today.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but rather in cryptocurrency futures contracts traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (CME).

And even if this model displeases the most purist enthusiasts, the product is seen as essential to bring a new wave of investors to Bitcoin, especially institutional ones, which, in turn, helps in the asset’s valuation.

A cryptocurrency ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) is an investment fund that can be traded on the stock exchange as a share. It works basically like any other ETF on the market – that is, it gathers resources from different investors and usually replicates some reference index.

The difference between cryptocurrency ETFs and products from other industries is that they come with Bitcoin (BTC) or altcoin (name given to any cryptocurrency other than BTC) indicators.

The question of whether they are investments in cryptocurrency futures in this ProShares case turned out to be the key to approval, as it pleases SEC chairman Gary Gensler, who for a few weeks has been talking about regulation and has been reticent about the asset class.

On the other hand, he recently stated that he believes that futures-related products can offer more effective protection for investors, mainly because of the laws that regulate this type of product.

With lower rates than funds, ETFs also have greater liquidity and tend to be more pleasing because they are within the regulation of the financial market. This serves as a gateway for smaller investors who are still afraid to buy crypto-actives directly, while providing peace of mind for institutional investors to enter this market.

“ETF is a much better product for regulated exposure in crypto than what is currently on the market. For example, Grayscale’s GBTC fund has a six-month deadline for investors to sell their position. As a result, it generates a discount between the asset’s price and the fund’s share,” explains Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset Management, which launched the first Bitcoin ETF on the Brazilian stock exchange in June.

The ProShares ETF will be traded under the code BITO and will have a rate of 0.95%, less than half of the 2% charged by the GBTC. Brazil now has five critpos ETFs, owned by Hashdex and QR Asset (click here to learn more).

In addition to this impact on both retail and institutional investors, the arrival of the Bitcoin ETF in the US becomes the perfect hook for enthusiasts to reinforce thesis that the cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 later this year.

One of the anchors of this idea is the smaller size of the cryptocurrency’s price spike so far compared to recent bullish cycles.

The move that sent Bitcoin skyrocketing more than six times, from about $10,600 on Oct. 1, 2020 to nearly $65,000 in April 2021, in the view of some analysts, should be at least the same as in previous years – and since it was not, the cycle would not be complete.

Recently, the technical analyst and founder of Enfoque, Fausto Botelho, drew estimates that the appreciation of the first cycle of Bitcoin applied to the current market would take the price to at least US$ 1 million. A more conservative projection, taking into account the rally that ended at the end of 2017, points out that the top of the current cycle would be between US$ 100,000 and US$ 200,000.

Given this, the expectation is that the ETF launch on Tuesday could be a strong catalyst for the price of Bitcoin in the coming weeks and months, which should also pull other cryptomedas with it.

