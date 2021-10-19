The International 10: Putin congratulates Team Spirit on DotA 2 world title

The International 10 ended last Sunday (17) with the victory of Team Spirit and the conquest of the European team of a prize of almost R$100 million. Coming through the Lower Bracket, the team beat the best teams in the world to win the DotA 2 world title, and the feat was even celebrated by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In a note on the official Russian government website obtained by the Kremlin website and translated by AFK Gaming, the country’s leader congratulated the team members for the victory. See the translated note below.

“To the members of the Team Spirit Club – winners of The International 2021, the DotA 2 World Championship

Dear friends!

Congratulations on your deserved victory at The International 2021 – the DotA 2 world championship. For the first time in history the Russian team of Team Spirit won this prestigious competition. Very well!

On the way to the finals they showed great leadership and solidarity and, in the decisive battle, which was a true test of character and competence, they managed to concentrate and at the crucial moment they took the initiative of their rivals. In fact, it proved that our sports athletes always strive for the result and can conquer any time. I wish you more success and all the best.

Vladimir Putin”

Team Spirit is made up of three Russian players (TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse and Miposhka), as well as two Ukrainians (Yatoro and Mira).

The team finished fourth in group B of TI10, starting the playoffs phase in the Winners Bracket. There, the campaign was marked by a defeat against Invictus Gaming by two to one, but the team came back on top in the recap: defeating Fnatic, OG, Virtus.pro, iG, Team Secret and PSG.LGD to win become the champion team of the event.

You can check all The International 10 coverage right here at Mais Esports.