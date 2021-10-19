The La Niña phenomenon is back: what it means for the climate of Brazil and the region

by

there baby

Credit, NOAA

Photo caption,

La Niña is characterized by cooling waters from the Equatorial Pacific

La Niña are back for the second year in a row.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency of the American government, the weather phenomenon responsible for severe winters and severe droughts around the world has arrived again and will be felt for several months.

After a period of relative atmospheric balance since the beginning of the year, La Niña will intensify in the coming weeks and will only lose strength in the spring of 2022, which could impact the rainfall regime, the end of the hurricane season and the intensity of the approaching boreal winter.

“La Niña conditions have developed and are expected to remain at 87% probability between December 2021 and February 2022,” the agency said.