The La Niña phenomenon is back: what it means for the climate of Brazil and the region

Credit, NOAA Photo caption, La Niña is characterized by cooling waters from the Equatorial Pacific

La Niña are back for the second year in a row.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency of the American government, the weather phenomenon responsible for severe winters and severe droughts around the world has arrived again and will be felt for several months.

After a period of relative atmospheric balance since the beginning of the year, La Niña will intensify in the coming weeks and will only lose strength in the spring of 2022, which could impact the rainfall regime, the end of the hurricane season and the intensity of the approaching boreal winter.

“La Niña conditions have developed and are expected to remain at 87% probability between December 2021 and February 2022,” the agency said.

According to the statement, experts began to realize that the weather event was approaching in the last month, when they detected several factors that pointed to its development, including:

below average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific

thermal anomalies over most of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean

anomalies in the easterly winds at low levels and in the westerly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Although the signs of its activation usually begin to be detected in the northern summer, now, as happened in 2017, La Niña has started to manifest itself in the fall.

“Our scientists have been tracking the potential development of La Niña since this summer, and it was a factor in predicting the above-normal hurricane season we’ve seen unfold,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the NOAA Climate Prediction Center .

But what is La Niña and how does it affect the climate of our planet and Latin America?

Photo caption, When El Niño is active, ocean water in the equatorial zone is warmer

La Niña

To understand what La Niña is, it is necessary to explain the more general phenomenon in which it is inserted: the so-called ENOS event or El Niño-South Oscillation.

El Niño is a climatic phenomenon characterized by abnormal warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, especially in equatorial zones.

It usually occurs at average intervals of four years, usually in December, around Christmas, and so it is called that, in reference to the “Niño Jesus” (“Child Jesus”).

El Niño causes the weakening of so-called trade winds (displacements of warm, moist air masses towards areas of low atmospheric pressure in the equatorial zones of the globe).

These winds blow from east to west, accumulating warm water in the upper layer of the Pacific Ocean near Australia and Indonesia.

Thus, when El Niño occurs, the warm surface water layer of the Pacific ends up moving along the equator towards South America.

Hot winds favor evaporation and, consequently, the formation of clouds.

In Brazil, this usually translates into more rain in the South region and less rain in the North and Northeast regions.

La Niña is just the opposite.

During this phenomenon, the trade winds intensify and the surface waters of the Equatorial Pacific Ocean end up cooling down.

In Brazil, more abundant rains occur in the Amazon, with an increase in river flow and floods. In the Northeast, this also means more precipitation. In the South, temperatures rise and there is greater occurrence of droughts. In the Southeast and Midwest, the effects are unpredictable.

Generally, between the two phases, there is a period called the “neutral zone” (which we were in until recently) in which neither of the two events is remarkably active and the temperatures are above average.

What are its effects?

The effects of La Niña and El Niño, ranging from droughts to floods, heavy rains to hurricanes, always depend on the oscillation area: they can produce droughts in Latin America, heavy snowfalls in the north of the United States or droughts in Australia or the Pacific islands.

And although they follow patterns, that doesn’t mean that every time the conditions are activated, they manifest in the same way: no La Niña event is equal to another.

While the most accurate forecasts for the current season are known later this month, NOAA and other Latin American weather organizations predict “a La Niña of moderate intensity.”

This, however, by itself does not predict the conditions in which it will manifest itself, as historical data reveals that there were more severe droughts in mild to moderate La Niña events than in strong to intense events.

In previous years, the phenomenon manifested itself very weakly, although from 2020 onwards, we began to feel the first signs of its strengthening, such as the long hurricane season in the Atlantic, drought in South America and heavy rains in Central America and in northern South America.

And for Latin America?

La Niña generally manifests itself in two entirely different ways in Latin America: heavy and plentiful rains, increased river flow and subsequent floods in Colombia, Ecuador and northern Brazil; and drought in Peru, Bolivia, southern Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Several of these latter countries have experienced an intense drought since last year, which has affected crops, dried up rivers and impacted hydroelectric generation.

Now, it is feared that La Niña will further delay the rainy season in the Southern Cone and make 2022 an even drier year.

Meanwhile, in northeastern South America, landslides have occurred in several countries and in others, such as Colombia, dams are at 86 percent capacity, nearly double the levels of a year ago, which is historically considered high. .

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Drought hit several countries in Latin America and “dried up” rivers like Paraná

NOAA noted that La Niña may influence the closing months of the current Atlantic hurricane season, which has been particularly active.

In Brazil, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the effects of La Niña should be felt moderately during the spring in part of the country, and may affect the regularity of rainfall, especially in the central-north range.

“We are expecting (the occurrence of) La Niña during the spring, but (the phenomenon) should be short-lived and not very intense,” said Márcia dos Santos Seabra, coordinator of Applied Meteorology, Development and Research at Inmet.

According to the meteorologist, the probability that some weather conditions associated with La Niña will occur during spring is 70%.

In Mexico, meteorological authorities indicated that a further activation of the event could translate into an extension of the rainy season until the end of November, as well as heavy rains in some parts of the country where it is infrequent and, subsequently, a drier winter .

In Central America, meanwhile, the Regional Committee on Hydraulic Resources had predicted since the summer that La Niña could bring “wetter-than-normal conditions” to the region, particularly on the Mexico-Guatemala border in southern El Salvador; in central Honduras and on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica and Panama.