The Libertadores final between Palmeiras x Flamengo has a confirmed risk and the Uruguayan government acts together with Brazil and Conmebol. Understand the case!

There are 40 days left for Palmeiras and Flamengo to decide the Copa Libertadores da América 2021. The unique match will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay, and whoever wins will take home the trophy. Verdão fights for its third conquest in history, the second in a row. In 2020, at Maracanã, a victory over Santos consecrated Abel Ferreira and his team.

As the city is small and the surroundings of the stadium point to closer ties between fans, the Uruguayan government asked the Brazilian police for a list of fans considered violent or with a history of behavioral problems. CBF also entered the circuit to help with the issue.

At this moment, 45 thousand tickets are released for sale, and there may be an increase in the load. Conmebol fights for maximum capacity and must get authorization.

If the limit remains, tickets will be divided between fans of Palmeiras and Flamengo.

With a history of confusion in past matches, if the final confrontation involves acts of violence inside and outside the Centenario Stadium, the entity that runs South American football will apply tough and important sanctions. If it goes to the extreme, the club involved may even be expelled and banned from playing Libertadores indefinitely.

