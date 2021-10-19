‘The Masked Singer’ ends on Tuesday: see bets, finalists and how it goes | TV and Series

The grand finale of “The Masked Singer Brasil” reality takes place this Tuesday night (19th). The program started with 12 participants and the final competition will be between four of them:
- Unicorn
- mirrored cat
- Macaw
- Monster
Everyone will have their identity revealed.
Before quenching the audience’s curiosity, the four will go up on stage together for a special performance alongside Ivete Sangalo, who heads the attraction.
Then they participate in two musical battles. The first matches of the final will be between:
- Macaw X Show
- Mirrored Cat X Unicorn
For the special night, some songs have already been announced:
- Mirrored Cat sings “The Greatest Love of All” (Whitney Houston)
- Arara sings “Got To Be Real” (Cheryl Lynn)
- Monster sings “You” (Tim Maia)
- Unicorn sings “When the Rain Passes” (Ivete Sangalo)
After the presentations, the two least voted by the audience will be unmasked. Already the two most voted face off in a final bout for the judges to define the season’s winner.
The Masked Singer Brasil: See Taís Araújo faux pas
What is known about the masked ones?
During the attraction, the masked ones gave some hints about who they are, raising some bets between the judges and internet users. Remember some of them:
Unicorn: “The Masked Singer Brasil” — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
- She’s a pet’s mother
- Afraid of the dark
- He’s always doing several things at the same time and he doesn’t finish any
- Have you ever had to deal with a mouse
- Your bath is an event
- love taking a selfie
- Favorite flower: peony
- Marks a lot of presence on the internet
Bets: Priscilla Alcântara, Wanessa Camargo, Manu Gavassi, Aline Barros, Any Gabrielly, Mariana Nolasco, Flay, Luisa Sonza, Aline Wirleu, Isadora Pompeo, Carol Biazin and Simony
Monster: “The Masked Singer Brasil” — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
- He was once the bad boy, good guy and monster of history
- Hobbies: Meditation and Yoga
- Relationship with music started early
- Had to learn to play guitar in just three months
- One of the crazes is nail biting
- abandoned football
- Defect: stubbornness
bets: Simas, Rafael Vitti, Arthur Aguiar, Thiago Fragoso, Vitor Kley, Julinho Marassi, Ricardo Tozzi, Thiago Martins, Jesuita Barbosa, Arthur Aguiar
Mirrored Cat: “The Masked Singer Brasil” — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
- Art is in everything you do; never had a plan B
- Each hour has a different hair
- Favorite food: Barbecue
- 1.58 cm tall
- I always knew I wanted to be an artist
- Dedication is a quality
- loves to live new stories
Bets: Alessandra Maestrini, Priscilla Alcântara, Jennifer Nascimento, Marina Elali, Lexa, Luisa Sonza, Lellê, Pocah, Negra Li, Karin Hills, Leilah Moreno, Patricia Marx, Claudia Ohana, Kelly Key, Ludmilla, Manu Gavassi, Jessica Ellen, Letícia Colin, Sophie Charlotte
Arara: “The Masked Singer Brasil” — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
- Mania: leave nothing to us
- i am my best fantasy
- The challenge of falling is getting up and going
- Favorite movie: The color purple
- Footwear number: 40/42
Bets: Gloria Groove, Eliane Giardini, Erika Januza, Paolla Oliveira, Carolina Dieckmann, Ilze Scamparini, Sheron Menezzes, Isabel Filardis, Kell Smith, Gloria Maria, Claudia Raia, Deborah Secco, Juliana Alves, Fernanda Gentil, Viviane Araújo, Letícia Spiller, Cris Vianna , Quitéria Chagas, Nany People, Camila Pitanga, Monica Iozzi, Silvero Pereira.
Ivete Sangalo will perform in the final of “Masked Singer Brasil” alongside the four masked ones — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
The grand finale of “Masked Singer Brasil” airs after the soap opera “Império”.