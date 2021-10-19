The Masked Singer: Unicorn is champion. See position of the famous!

With spoiler! “The Masked Singer” will have the grand final awaited by fans this Tuesday (19) and from the spoilers about the identities of the celebrities behind the costumes, we already know that Priscilla Alcantara is the Unicorn. The web is more eager than ever to confirm the suspicions and see the final, after the last revelation, in the semifinal episode: what Alligator was Mart’nália.

The interpreter of “Sunflower” is the champion of the competition, followed by Nicolas Prattes, in second place with the costume of Monstro, and Jessica Ellen, of Gata Espelhada, occupies the third position in the final. Arara, representing Cris Vianna, will be in fourth. The information is from Carla Bittencourt, from “Metropolis”.

Thus, Priscilla Alcântara, dressed as a Unicorn, will win “The Masked Singer”. The prize for the talent show hosted by Ivete Sangalo with Camilla De Lucas, newly engaged and in her debut as a TV presenter, is R$100 thousand in cash, in addition to purchases on AliExpress worth R$150,000.

Who is Priscilla Alcântara, the Unicorn from ‘The Masked Singer’?

Priscilla Alcântara already won the SBT reality show “Código Fama” in 2005 and is known for having presented “Bom Dia & Cia” on the same network when she was younger. Priscilla Alcântara is 25 years old and, with just 1.54 m, she has already conquered her space in the gospel music world.

Recently, the young woman from Itapecerica da Serra released her first pop album and the hit “Correntes”, in her debut in the music scene of the genre. The change in her career generated controversy among some faithful of Priscilla Alcântara’s religion, who is evangelical.

The believers were worried about the transition, but Priscilla calmed them down. “In no way in this change of musical genre, I’m going to change or transform myself into something that alters my identity”, he said, during an interview with “G1”.