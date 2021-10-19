The trigger the action needed? Papers fire 12% with Cade’s green light

The actions of Hi fired in the session this Monday (18) after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) approve the partial sale of UPI InfraCo, without any restrictions.

The ordinary papers (OIBR3) raised 12%, at R$ 1.12, while the preferred ones (OIBR4) rose 7.83%, to R$ 1.79.

Oi explains that the transaction still depends on the acceptance of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

According to analysts at Great Investments, Cade’s approvals have created additional obstacles for the performance of the action.

“The major obstacle exhibited by the company’s large liabilities, with the judicial reorganization process, helped in the fall seen in 2021. However, with the approval of the sale of InfraCo by Cade, Oi is expected to unlock value and forward its goal of exit from RJ in March 2022”, he points out.

Also according to analysts, the news is something relevant and positive for the company, in view of its plans to exit the judicial reorganization process next year along with the payment of its debts.

Why is it important?

After the addition of RJ in October 2020, Oi formed 5 UPIs (Insulated Productive Units) which are nothing more than divisions of part of the company’s assets in order to facilitate their sales.

In other words, the sale allows for strong investments to be made in V.Tal by its partners so that the expansion of the number of past homes increases (where fiber technology is enabled).

“Considering that in June 2021 Oi’s gross debt was BRL 29.1 billion and that the total collected by the company in the sale of the UPIs totals approximately BRL 30.8 b, we note the importance of the resolution of pending issues in the Cade owns about Oi”, he completes.

the group itself BTG (BPAC11) is planning to make R$30b of investments in V.Tal’s infrastructure services over the next 5 years, showing the commitment and the need for expansion in the fiber segment in Brazil.

“Thus, the sale is seen as something very positive, favoring Oi’s financial health, as well as the focus on its core business, which today is optical fiber. Thus, the first major step towards achieving these goals is underway after Cade’s approval on the sale of UPI InfraCo”, he argues.

All right until December

Oi’s CEO, Rodrigo Abreu, who spoke exclusively with Money Times, stated that the fact that Cade declared that the sale of Oi’s mobile operations was a complex process does not worry.

“This is a non-event. It is obvious that the operation would be considered complex. Cade stated that this does not mean any value judgment. This is a technical classification of Cade. Quite simply. . We are following this process, providing all the necessary information. We hope that the process is completed by the end of the year”, he said at the time.