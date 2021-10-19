The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out today for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Rumors indicate that The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition is coming to consoles

Rumors indicate that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition will hit consoles today, October 19th, for gamers in Europe. The rumor began to be reproduced on international websites after a leak in the ESRB, which classified the game versions to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. There is still no official information from the developer, CD Projekt Red on details.

The classification identification was released by the Twitter page of the gamatsu. In his publication he said “The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are due to ship to Europe today. More information will likely arrive soon.” He also added an image, showing the game’s rating and description. See below:

Recently, CD Projekt Red, responsible for the development and release of The Witcher, said it could postpone the game for consoles until 2022, in order to avoid problems with players. O

another game developed by the company is Cyberpunk 2077, which had to be postponed numerous times, but was released with some details outstanding, which led to gameplay issues and many described the title as “unfinished”. The company is still releasing update patches to fix general bugs in the game, even after many months of the title being official. Not anticipating the release would be to prevent the same from happening with The Witcher 3.



So far the information of a release for the European public today is all rumors and leaks. Nothing has been confirmed and it is not possible to know exactly what CD Projekt Red’s plans are.

It has already been announced that the most complete version of the game, called Game Of The Year, will have some DLCs ​​inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that the updated version will be free for PC players who already own the game.

There is no further information about the new features that will be implemented so far. A company announcement is expected to take place during the 19th of October.

