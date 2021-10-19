‘The Young Woman of Amajac’, the story of the sculpture that will replace that of Christopher Columbus in Mexico | Culture

The sculpture ‘The Young Woman from Amajac’, discovered earlier this year in the Huastec portion of Veracruz, from which a replica will be built to replace Columbus on the Passeio da Reforma. Nayeli Cruz

On the first day of 2021, César Cabrera summoned his compadre Alejandro, his cousins ​​and his sons-in-law: together they would finally remove the whitish stone that was a hindrance in his citrus fruit orchard. Between orange and lemon trees was the block, made of limestone and two meters long. Cabrera had tried to turn it over, but it was too heavy for two people, and also for five. On January 1st, the family gathered around the stone, in the Hidalgo Amajac community, in Álamo de Tepamache, in the state of Veracruz. They felt it underneath and noticed a relief, so Cabrera’s engineer sons prepared loops, plans with which they surrounded it; they tied the straps to a tractor and the tractor, pulling in the opposite direction, lifted it. They had no way of knowing, but they revealed, 300 kilometers from Mexico City, the figure of Young from Amajac, the sculpture whose replica will replace Christopher Columbus on the emblematic Passeio da Reforma.

Concerned not to damage the figure, Cabrera and his family placed straw on the side of a truck and took the sculpture to the backyard of their house. They notified the municipal government and, on January 4, 2021, the archeologist from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) María Eugenia Maldonado Vite arrived in the city in the Huastec region of Vera Cruz, after a five-hour journey. “When I saw her, I couldn’t believe it,” he told EL PAÍS by telephone. It was authentic, it was in mint condition—just a scratch on the head from the excavator’s shovel—and it was there, in the backyard of a family of farmers.

The young woman from Amajac it is a vertical sculpture: about two meters, of which a third corresponds to the base to keep it upright. “It’s not that the woman is giant, she measures 1.3 meters with the headdress included”, says Vines. Your arms are attached to your body and your hands are on your belly. This position is very representative of the Huastec culture, the Teem goddesses, fertility, land and crops, explains the archaeologist. “The garments are also similar to those of these goddesses,” he says.

Amajac, however, has a difference that changes everything and makes it unique. She has an ornament in her hairstyle, two locks, one on each side of her head, which is not common in representations of goddesses. This headdress appears in other images and sculptures, in graphic sources from when the Spaniards later arrived, and distinguishes social classes. “The girl was of high hierarchical rank, she was a ruling woman, not a deity”, concludes Maldonado.

The woman wears a necklace and earrings —which come out of a kind of turban— on the sides of her temple and has a drop-shaped chest ornament, in a horizontal arrangement: these adornments represented the elite of the Huastec culture. It has sunken eyes, designed to place a tight piece inside the cavity and over it, obsidian pupils. “It’s a practice that we also see in Mexica sculptures,” says Maldonado. The archaeologist placed the sculpture in the late post-classical period, between 1450 and 1521.

The controversy that corroded ‘Tlali’

Half a millennium later, and as part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Spanish colony’s independence, Claudia Sheinbaum faced a dilemma. The head of the Government of Mexico City would have to choose a monument to place on the empty pedestal left by Christopher Columbus on the Paseo de la Reforma. The admiral’s statue, weighted with the full symbolic burden of the historical consequences of his arrival in the Caribbean in 1492, was removed last year, on the eve of October 12th.

In early September, Sheinbaum announced that this void would be occupied by a monument to indigenous women. The director chose the Mexican artist Pedro Reyes and his work tlali. It did this without consultation or public tender. Reyes, used to monumental stone sculpture, had 40 artisans working on the work: it would be a woman’s face based on the giant Olmec heads. He was only given a few months to finish because it would have to open at the end of the year. However, the controversy consumed Sheinbaum, Reyes and tlali. In the days following the announcement, more than 300 personalities from the world of Mexican culture sent a letter to the head of government. “The choice of Pedro Reyes, a male artist who does not identify himself as indigenous, to represent ‘the indigenous woman’ is unacceptable; thus, generalized, thus denying the diversity of women who identify themselves as members of the original peoples and placing their image in the hands of a white man’s eyes”, they wrote.

Sheinbaum, eyeing polls that assess his possible succession to President López Obrador, backed off, said he would create a commission to decide for her, and thanked Reyes and his 150 volcanic stone blocks.

This week, the head of government —again, without consultations or public competition— announced her Solomonic decision: a replica of a sculpture of a Huastec ruler would be the monument chosen for the Walk of Reformation. The young woman from Amajac entered the picture.

Simulation of the sculpture ‘S Jovem de Amajac’ on the Passeio da Reforma. Government of Ciudad de México.

No one warned María Eugenia Maldonado, the archeologist in charge of the sculpture in Veracruz, that the figure she analyzed and cared for would be a star. She says, laughing, that when she received the first messages with links to the news she thought it was a joke, that they were making fun of her: “It took me by surprise, I would never have imagined it would be something emblematic”. “Huasteca is a cultural region that has not been as worked on as other regions of Mesoamerica”, he says, “maybe there are not so many people who are interested in it because it is an inhospitable place”. Now she sees the choice of The young woman from Amajac as an opportunity for this cultural unit to receive attention.

Maldonado, who is in Tuxpán, in another INAH project, doesn’t know anything about the replica. At the moment, the first data indicate that it will measure six meters and will be made of a special material that resists to bad weather. The original sculpture can be seen at the Museum of Anthropology of Mexico City, in the exhibition the greatness of mexico. It was placed at the end of the route, between some works by Siqueiros and lithographs where women are represented.

The last ruler or a soap opera story

As the details of the replica are exposed, questions about the represented woman are swarming. How did you come to govern in a system where power was exercised by men? How did you end up in that citrus plantation? Why is it whole, complete?

Archaeologist María Eugenia Maldonado considers the main hypothesis that she was the daughter of a ruler without male children. “Studies say that, occasionally, when the agents only had female heirs, one of them could be in charge of the Government after the father’s death. This is very particular, but it is not the only case”, he highlights. Another possibility, registered in the Mayan culture, could be the death of the husband.

In this region of northern Veracruz, where intensive agriculture predominates, when they discover archaeological remains, owners often do not alert the authorities because of the unfounded fear that the land will be expropriated. Thus, sculptures that appear so complete come from earlier times, from looting or from trafficking in works of art. This is not the case for The young woman from Amajac.

“It is registered that many sculptures, after the fall of a Government, are intentionally mutilated, to express the end of that character’s term: the nose, an arm… It is a ritual activity when a cycle ends”, explains Maldonado. This figure has no wounds, just a splinter on one side of her headdress. This leads to two conjectures: “Was it a late representation, perhaps of the last rulers of the place, or was it hidden, placed upside down to avoid being damaged. This last one is very novel, but it would be possible. Very few sculptures can be in such excellent condition.” The archaeologist acknowledges that it will not be possible to ascertain whether the woman was one of the last to govern the Huasteca or whether her allies hid her until César Cabrera, his friend Alejandro, his cousins ​​and sons-in-law rescued her five centuries later. Both stories, she believes, would provide a script between oranges and lemons.

César Cabrera’s family and archaeologist María Eugenia Maldonado Vite with the sculpture found in Hidalgo Amajac, in January 2021. María Eugenia Maldonado Vite/INAH

