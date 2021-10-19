‘There isn’t much difference between drug addiction and cell phone addiction,’ says psychologist | live you

This experiment was already carried out unintentionally on October 4, when millions of people were frustrated when the three platforms above were down for six hours.

A frustration that, in extreme cases, some people dare to compare with the abstinence syndrome, experienced by those who give up drugs, alcohol or cigarettes.

Test the ‘health’ of your relationship with social media

Blackout is ‘golden chance’ to review addiction to social networks, says researcher

It may seem like an exaggerated comparison, but Spanish psychologist Marc Masip defends it tooth and nail.

“The cell phone is the hero of the 21st century,” he says bluntly.

Part of their job is to provide treatment at rehab clinics for technology addicts.

A rehabilitation that can become even more difficult than that of drugs, “because everyone already knows that they are bad, while the new technologies we all use without knowing the amount of damage they can cause”, explains Masip in an interview with the BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish news service.

BBC News World – When we ran out of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, you quickly went to Twitter to compare technologies to heroin and ironically wish us a “happy withdrawal syndrome”. Many might consider an exaggerated comparison. Why do you defend her?

Marc Masip – Because it was crazy, and then you realize the importance we give them.

People went crazy when in reality nothing was happening. We’re all a little lost. Addictions are all addictions, and there’s not much difference between drug addiction and cell phone addiction.

It is true that drugs cannot be used well, and cell phones can. That’s an advantage.

There are people who compare the cell phone to a hammer, saying that it can be used well or badly, but I don’t know any hammer addicts.

When we don’t have the technology, as happens when WhatsApp or Facebook go down, we all feel a discomfort, a withdrawal syndrome. The comparison with heroin sounds good to me because we are not yet aware of all the damage it can cause.

When heroin started to be used, it was not known how bad it was, and in the end many people died. I hope it’s not like that now, but there are people who die because they use their cell phone even when they’re driving.

Not to mention that certain people suffer from cases of bullying on social media. There are mental health consequences that we still don’t understand because of cell phone abuse.

BBC News World – With heroin, there were two endings: you died of an overdose or you were sent to a detox clinic. What about technology addiction?

Masip – We already work in detox clinics, because addiction can lead to serious mental health problems and even physical ones.

We are seeing consequences on the academic performance of young people, traffic accidents that can lead to worse, anxiety, stress, frustration, eating disorders triggered by Instagram.

We see how young people communicate through screens quickly, easily and comfortably, but face to face they are cowards and don’t have enough tools to empathize, look or hug.

But the worst thing is above all the addiction, as people’s mood changes for the worse when they are without Facebook or WhatsApp.

It’s a problem, because dependency is the opposite of freedom.

BBC News World – What do you do at the detox clinic?

Masip – We offer a re-education treatment on the good use of networks and screens. It’s a very complicated task.

If you think about it, when you deal with heroin, cocaine, or marijuana addiction, you assume it’s socially frowned upon. People assume that smoking, drinking and taking drugs is bad for you.

With technologies it is more difficult because it is not about not using them. What you have to do is re-educate them so they are better used. And it’s not easy when everyone around you is using it too.

In our treatment, it is very important that the patient overcomes this awareness phase, in which he recognizes how good it is to use a technology.

BBC News World – IThis reminds me of the situation many parents face when they set out to keep their youngest children away from technology but can’t stop everyone around them from using it. In the end, many end up giving in because they don’t want their children to feel left out.

Masip – This is a false fear of parents for affection and love.

We think our kids won’t have friends if they don’t have a phone and social networks, but that’s a lie. Children with a phone may or may not have friends, and children without a phone may or may not have friends. This is more linked to the personality and the family and school environment.

But of course, we think that, as all children or teenagers have a telephone, ours must also have one.

We have to protect children from screens so they don’t need them so much. For a child, having a smartphone before the age of 16 has more disadvantages than advantages. Without training, without knowing how to use it correctly, the bad side of a cell phone has more weight than the good side for the child.

Because, in the end, what does a smartphone offer? That your parents have control if something happens to you? This can also be done with a regular phone. In fact, if they do kidnap you, they’ll hardly let you call your parents.

If teenagers have a smartphone, it’s mostly because of social media. But what does social media offer you? Likes? This is not a real contribution. Tanned is just a massive injection of dopamine.

It’s important to understand that on our social networks we always show our best version. But this best version is not always close to reality. In fact, the further the virtual self moves away from the real self, the more frustration is generated.

And this frustration is very close to addiction and addiction.

It is important to educate, especially the younger ones, that it is not necessary to always want to show what we are not or what we would like to be in order to be accepted. It is necessary to work hard on the self-esteem of young people.

BBC News World – There is a lot of talk that technology is advancing at a speed that we do not even understand, not only the people, but not even the institutions themselves. How can we protect ourselves from something we don’t even fully understand?

Masip – We are sold on technological advances because companies seek to use it as much as possible for their own benefit. There is almost no regulation, and education for families and schools about the responsible use of technology is very poor.

The solution involves laws that regulate the proper use of new technologies that do not exist today.

There are no tools to educate the younger population, who use them the most (these technologies). We are letting technology advance freely, and the consequences are obvious.

BBC News World – Despite positions like yours, the feeling is that the world is becoming even more interconnected. What prospects do we have then? From what you say, it sounds troubling.

Masip – It is true that the technological world encourages the future to remain very technological. But we must be clear on the premise that the real will always surpass the virtual.

No matter how much technology you create and how much money you invest, nothing will be able to give you a hug like someone else gives you or a kiss like the person you love.

As long as there are people who continue to have this clear and understood, we will already have a great gain. It’s true that technology will put pressure, but I also believe humans will do the same.

I believe we will take a small step back in technology to go three ahead on the human (side). Assume that, yes, we have a lot of technology, but there are limits.

The time will come when those who use networks and cell phones well will be cooler than those who are hyperconnected all day.

BBC News World – Is there a technique that allows us to self-diagnose our degree of dependency?

Masip – Self-diagnosis is always complicated.

You should let yourself be helped, but it’s not always easy. I can indicate some signs to detect addiction or addiction.

First, measure your withdrawal syndrome. If you need to consume something when you don’t have it. It’s pretty obvious with drugs, but it’s also true with new technologies.

Also note if you substitute activities, if you fail to do something to be more attentive to your cell phone. This can happen when you spend time with family, work, drive, play sports, or leave the house.

Pay attention if the cell phone makes you evade. If you pick up (your cell phone) to see something, and an hour goes by without you noticing. With these examples, you can assess yourself very well.

Global crash: understand 4 points about the fall of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

BBC News World – And how can we use technology wisely?

Masip – You have to apply a lot of common sense.

It is important that we use technology when offering us a service. That’s why we pay for it. Now, for example, I have to go to a meeting. So I’m going to use technology to get me to the rendezvous point.

You can also use your cell phone to send an email without having to log into your computer. But do not use (the cell phone) during a meal or when you are with other people. Not even when you work, spend time with friends, with your partner or before bed.

Don’t let it get over you. WhatsApp can be a very useful tool, but if the server goes down, it’s not essential either.

BBC News World – There are governments like China’s that are directly intervening, especially with video games for minors. But are these interventions enough? What would be enough to really make an impact against technology addiction?

Masip – Governments need to implement laws immediately, such as banning classroom phones, imposing stricter regulations if you drive with a cell phone, and restricting clearly addictive sections of certain apps.

Each parent educates how they can or how they want, but there would need to be regulation on big companies so that they cannot do everything they want.

It is not normal for any minor to be able to log in to view pornography or play a rogue video game that is violent, has financial rewards, or is punished for leaving a game.

We have to regulate technology companies for good use.

BBC News World – But how can global and interconnected companies be regulated without a global consensus? It seems a little far away.

Masip – It’s complicated, but we’ve already seen that with the coronavirus most of the world came to an agreement.

But, yes, the solution that is imposed in each house is not enough. The solution must be global.