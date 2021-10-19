This asteroid was closer to Earth than the Moon — and you didn’t even notice

An asteroid passed through Earth’s orbit last Sunday (17) and was a little closer than most space rocks approaching our planet. They generally remain farther away than the Moon, but asteroid 2021 TG14 has passed 250,000 km — our natural satellite orbits the Earth at an average distance of 385,000 km.

Although it was closer to us than the Moon, the asteroid was at a safe distance, unconcerned by NASA astronomers and researchers. The object was first observed at Pan-STARRS 1, Haleakala, Hawaii on October 11, 7 days before its approach. It belongs to the Apollo asteroid group and has an estimated diameter between 5.4 and 12 m.

Far from being a threat, this approach was a great opportunity to take a closer look at one of the remnants of the ancient Solar System, as asteroids are building blocks that haven’t built up enough mass to start forming planets. So NASA has published all the orbital parameters of the 2021 TG14 for anyone who has a telescope and wants to see the visitor.

According to the Palermo Scale, a logarithmic mathematical method to determine the risk of an asteroid colliding with the Earth, the possibility of an impact with the 2021 TG14 was -7.12, which is not worth worrying about. On the Turin scale, the chance was zero. Currently, there is no known asteroid that is on the right collision course with Earth.

Source: Space.com, NASA, The Watchers