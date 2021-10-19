Tinowns and Robo test on Vitality’s “b” team

Bootcamping in Europe, Tinowns and Robo tested teams in the region

Since the beginning of October in Europe to carry out a bootcamp, the pair of players from paiN Gaming, Tinowns and Robo, caught the attention of some teams from the old continent. ESPN Esports Brasil has learned that both players have tested on European teams in recent weeks. The information was also verified by the M.GG Brasil portal.

The two players share the same dream: to play professionally in a foreign team, and that’s what could set them apart from paiN Gaming’s path to CBLoL 2022. According to sources, players have already tested with more than two teams, one of them being the “Vitality Bee”, team B of the team that disputes the LEC, the main championship of the European continent. Despite the tests carried out, this does not mean that the players should leave the Brazilian three-time champion team, since so far there are no signs of negotiations with any other teams.

In June 2021, after the classic paiN Gaming vs INTZ, at a press conference, the player Tinowns had already expressed interest in playing abroad, since at the time he stated that: “Some players here have the dream of playing abroad like me, like Robo, and others (players) are satisfied with just playing CBLoL and winning one title or another. I want to be world champion, and doing that in Brazil is too difficult”.

Still in 2021, at the MSI held in Iceland, both attracted a lot of attention from foreign eyes with good performances in the competition. At the time, paiN Gaming failed to advance in the championship and ended up suffering another inexpressive campaign internationally. The highlight, at the time, was the mid and top laner individuals, Tinowns and Robo, who took the lead in the international tournament.

please note that players still have a contract in force with paiN Gaming until November 15th of this year and that, publicly, nothing was said about athletes being released to speak with other organizations.