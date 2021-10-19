TJ removes Emanuel Pinheiro from City Hall; chief of staff is arrested

The mayor of Cuiabá Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB) was removed from office this Tuesday morning (19th), by order of the Court of Justice. He and his wife, First Lady Márcia Pinheiro, were also targets of search and seizure.

As for Emanuel’s chief of staff, Antônio Monreal Neto was temporarily arrested.

They were targets of Operation Capistrum, which investigates illegal activities in the Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá. The decision is made by judge Luiz Ferreira da Silva.

The removal occurs at the request of the State Public Ministry and the Civil Judiciary Police, through the Naco (Nucleus for Actions of Original Competence) of the Attorney General’s Office.

The searches and seizures and sequestration of property take place at the residence of the mayor and the first lady, the head of Gabiente Antônio Monreal Neto, the Deputy Secretary of Government and Strategic Affairs Ivone de Souza and the former People Management Coordinator Ricardo Aparecido Ribeiro .

The requests were accepted by the Court of Justice under procedure No. 47.520/2021, which runs in secrecy.

Gaeco da Capital and Decor (PJC-MT) provided support to Naco to comply with the court orders that were fulfilled on the present date.

In addition to the criminal measure determined by the Court of Justice, Naco also proposed a civil action for an act of administrative improbity, aiming at the application of the sanctions of the law of improbity, as well as filed requests for unavailability of assets and removal of public agents.

The City Hall will be taken over by the deputy mayor, José Roberto Stopa (PV).