To the PF, Bolsonaro’s aide confirms a meeting with Luís Miranda

the president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Jonathas Diniz Vieira Coelho, Navy corvette captain, confirmed to the Federal Police the meeting between the president and the federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

According to Jonathas, in March of this year, Miranda sent him messages asking him to warn Bolsonaro about “a heavy corruption scheme in the acquisition of vaccines within the Ministry of Health“.

Miranda claims that on March 20 he and his brother, the one served by the Ministry of Health Luis Ricardo Miranda, went to report suspected irregularities in the purchase contract for the company. Covaxin to President Bolsonaro, at Palácio da Alvorada.

The testimony of Bolsonaro’s aide was given to the PF on the 1st. According to Jonathas’ account, Bolsonaro became aware of the message sent by Miranda.

The hearing is part of Bolsonaro’s inquiry into alleged malfeasance. According to Jonathas, the meeting between the Miranda and Bolsonaro brothers took place between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, and that Luis Miranda arrived accompanied by two other people: his wife and brother.

