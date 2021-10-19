To the sound of Shakira, Luiza Possi exhibits a relaxed moment during labor

Luiza Possi posts video on social media and leaves the web delighted with the moment before her birth

One day after the birth of the second child, the Matteo, Luiza Possi (37) used social media to share a moment of her labor!

On her Instagram feed, the singer posted a video of the moment she was in the delivery room and said that Shakira (44) was a great ally in helping the birth of the heir, the result of her marriage to the TV director Cris Gomes.

Excited, Luiza emerged dancing alongside her obstetrician and doula: “Loves, the birth was intense and full of life! The shakira helped a lot!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“Nobody moves a pelvis like this girl helped to position Matteo and open Útero’s lap! Thanks Shak!”, joked the second-time mom. “Thank you my super powerful girls, @biancarochaobstetriz, @fabigarcia_obstetra and @sejaumana”, ended.

It is worth pointing out that Luiza is already the mother of Lucca (2), also the result of her marriage to Cris Gomes.

Was born! Luiza Possi gives birth to Matteo, her second child with Cris Gomes

Luiza Possi is the youngest mom on the block!

The singer gave birth Matteo, her second child with the TV director Cris Gomes (43), this Sunday, 17. The little one came into the world through a cesarean/normal delivery at the São Luiz maternity hospital, located in Itaim, in São Paulo.

