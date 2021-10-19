Tom Cruise appears unrecognizable at baseball game – Behavior

Hollywood star Tom Cruise (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Tom Cruise



scared fans by appearing unrecognizable on Saturday (10/09) at a baseball game in



Los Angeles



, US



U.S



.

The artist was spotted at the sporting event alongside his son



Connor



and its appearance drew the attention of internet users on social networks.

After he catches him,



Tone



He had no choice but to smile and wave at the photographers on duty. The 59-year-old actor is known for being reserved and doesn’t make many appearances in public.

However, the friendliness of the star of



Miso impossible



it wasn’t enough to divert the fans’ attention to his aged countenance and swollen face.

Followers were unforgiving and vehemently criticized the veteran’s appearance. Speculations range from overfilling to complete plastic surgery, from the neck to the forehead. And even the use of the corticoid drug.

“Tom Cruise either gained weight or did some cosmetic procedure on his face that went bad,” asked one user. “Looks like Tom Cruise is taking some anti-aging medicine. The effects of the medicine are visible on your face,” fired another. “Tom Cruise has not aged. He underwent horrible aesthetic procedures that swelled him up like a frog,” opined a third. “This looks like an unsuccessful facial filler,” commented one follower. “Tom Cruise becomes the last Hollywood star to ruin his face with fillers in an attempt to look ‘young,'” remarked one netizen.

However, an f came out in defense of the artist in the



Twitter



and remarked, “People are really looking at Tom Cruise’s face like he’s not nearly 60.”

It is noteworthy that the star of



Hollywood



, stars the newest film in the action franchise, the eighth in the saga, and production was interrupted for months due to the pandemic of



Covid-19



.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for May



2022



.

Check out the busted of



Tom Cruise



: