Tombense loses with a goal in additions and drops from position in Series C

Tombense loses 2-1 to Novorizontino, in Serie C (Photo: Andr Bastos/Novorizontino)

Tombense lost 2-1 to Novorizontino-SP, this Monday, for the 3rd round of Group D of Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. The match was played at Almeido, in Tombos-MG, and the goals were scored by David, for Gavio-Carcar, and Clo Silva, twice, for Tigre.

The Minas Gerais team, needing the victory to take the lead of the group, started by losing the match. Right at the end of the first half, Yago, from Tombense, was sent off. However, the principals, even with one less, tied the confrontation.

In the second stage, Bruno Bispo received the second yellow card, and left Tombense with nine players on the field. Two minutes after the penalty, in the final additions of the match, Novorizontino was once again in advantage, with a goal by Clo Silva.

As a result, Gavio Carcar dropped to third place in Group D, with 4 points won. Novorizontino took the lead in the bracket, adding 6 points. In second place is Manaus-AM, with 5 points, and in last place is Ypiranga-RS, with only 1 point.

REGULATION



The Series C of the Brazilian Championship is initially composed of 20 clubs, which are divided into groups A and B. After 18 rounds have been completed (round trip), the top four advance to the second stage. The two worst teams in each group are relegated.

The eight ranked teams split into two groups. The two best qualified in each bracket go up to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The leader of each group advances to the final of the competition, which is played in round-trip games.