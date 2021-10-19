Top-of-the-line Fiat Pulse price will be R$ 125,790

The launch of the Fiat Pulse is close, scheduled for this Tuesday night (19th). The car has already been revealed inside and out through photos, but the content of the versions and, most importantly, the price, remains to be seen. Thanks to the wonders of internet search engines, the AutoChat discovered the price of R$ 125,790 for the high-end version Impetus TF200.

Dealerships are already receiving the SUV to stock up and some have already included the novelty on their websites. We only found the price of the top-of-the-line version Pulse Impetus TF200 – the car’s equipment content and photos were not detailed on the websites. Just mention the Connect Me package and the Strato Gray paint with Vulcan Black roof.

SEE TOO:

How is the price of Pulse compared to the competition?

The price of the novelty seems salty when compared to rival Volkswagen Nivus Highline, which starts at R$ 121,890 and can reach R$ 125,255 with the bicolor package. It’s even cheaper than the Nissan Kicks Exclusive Pach Tech, which costs R$ 130,690, and the Citroen C4 Cactus Shine 1.6 THP, which costs R$ 131,590. ,

The Honda WR-V EXL and the Caoa Chaery Tiggo 3X Pro are more affordable, with values ​​of R$ 104,600 and R$ 105,490 respectively. When compared to the top floor, the Pulse Impetus is close to the value of the Jeep Renegade Longitude (R$129,990), the Chevrolet Tracker LTZ (R$123,250) and the VW T-Cross 200 TSI (R$120,790).

The price of the top-of-the-line Fiat Pulse seems salty at first glance, but the compact SUV’s equipment package remains to be seen to know if it’s worth what they ask for. If no other dealership leaves this information on their websites, we will know more only on the 19th.