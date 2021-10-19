Torcida do Vasco almost sells out tickets and reaches a higher sales percentage than Serie A clubs

Vasco’s fans became an important asset in this final stretch of Serie B. In the last round, the team had a large crowd, taking into account the initial post-pandemic opening period of Covid-19, which pushed the team in the victory over Coritiba, in São Januário, by 2-1. It was the third game in the stadium since the reopening for the fans.

Homage: Vasco starts campaign to make a statue of Roberto Dinamite in São Januário

The total audience for last Saturday’s match was 6,245 people, of which 6,213 paid tickets to see Nenê and Cano’s goals, which took Vasco to eighth place and kept them in the fight for access to the elite. This number represents about 80% of the 7,700 tickets that went on sale. This percentage exceeds that of teams from Serie A in the weekend round, including Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Last Sunday, the 17th, for the 0-0 with Cuiabá, ninth place, Flamengo, vice leader of the Brazilian Championship, made available 16 thousand Maracanã seats, of which 8,299 were occupied, with 7,711 paying. In total, demand represented 48% of the tickets offered.

Also on Sunday, Palmeiras, fourth in Serie A, faced Internacional, seventh in the table, at home, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Of the 20 thousand tickets offered for sale, 11,111 were sold, which corresponds to a sale of 55% of the total available.

The 2-1 victory against Coritiba made the chances of Vasco returning to Serie A rise to 18.9%, according to figures from the UFMG Department of Mathematics. With eight more rounds to go, the club returns to the fields this Saturday, 24, to face Náutico, at Estádio dos Aflitos.