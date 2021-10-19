Totó da Arena MRV: Rooster sells 10 copies in cash and Hulk asks for a discount

Atlético officially launched this Monday (18th) the foosball table at Arena MRV, the future stadium of the club. The toy, considered as a decorative item, has an initial value of R$35,000, but the partners have a discount and can pay R$25,000. If the sale is in cash, the interested party must pay R$22.5 thousand. Until the publication of this article, the club had already sold 10 copies, all in sight.

Rooster player with an ace salary, forward Hulk “cryed” more discount on the toy, couldn’t and ended up not taking the arena foosball table. One of the buyers at the table dared and ended up buying two copies of foosball. Delivery time for tables is 90 days after ordering.

“It’s not a simple foosball table. It’s like a work of art, a painting, a helmet by Ayrton Senna or a framed shirt of your idol, a sculpture, for example. It is a faithful replica of the stadium. It’s not a normal foosball table, which you buy at the store and have it delivered at home, there’s the whole issue of reliving at home what you saw inside the stadium with friends and family,” explained the director responsible for importing the product , Thiago Brazil.

The Arena MRV foosball table is the first Brazilian example of the “superclassic” company, which has already reproduced the stadiums La Bombonera (Boca Juniors), Monumental (River Plate), Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid) in Azteca (Mexico). They are handcrafted by a family in Argentina and each table is personalized with the owner’s name or even the buyer’s brand on the advertising boards in the field.

“We can’t produce more than 15 or 20 a month, because she has a lot of work behind her. It is not made on an industrial scale, so it has such high added value. We have it. It has LED lighting, a bluetooth system to put a sound on and it comes with a seven-ball system, in other words, the game will never end in a draw”, said the director.

