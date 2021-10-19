Treasury Direct: rates on fixed-rate government bonds hit a record in this 3rd, with expressive highs

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Government bonds returned to operating with a more expressive rise in rates earlier this Tuesday (19), with the news that the PEC of precatório can be voted today and that the proposal to tax profits and accumulated dividends may be removal of the text of the Income Tax reform.

The market is also following with greater concern the speech of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, who told the magazine yesterday Look that one cannot think only of fiscal responsibility when the population is in poverty.

Meanwhile, on the international stage, attention is focused on the swing season in the United States.

At Tesouro Direto, concerns about the fiscal issue led some government bonds to pay the highest yields ever offered by them.

Read more: Complete guide to investing in government bonds

Among fixed-rate securities, the interest paid on bonds maturing in 2024 increased from 10.25% per year, in the previous session, to 10.51% per year in the first update of the day. This is the highest percentage ever offered by this security, which began trading in February 2020. At the same time, the rate paid for the paper maturing in 2031 was 11.37% per year, against 11.08% one day before. The value is also a record for the paper, which started being offered in February last year.

Interest paid on inflation-linked bonds also rises, more intensely. The IPCA+ treasury papers maturing in 2035 and 2045, for example, offered a real return of 5.23%, in the first morning update, compared to the 5.07% per annum registered on Monday afternoon (18). Both bonds, which started to be traded at Tesouro Direto respectively in 2010 and 2017, offer this morning the highest rates paid since 2018.

Likewise, the real return paid by the IPCA+ Treasury with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.33% per year, above the 5.15% per year seen yesterday (18). The percentage is the highest ever paid for this role since it started being traded in February 2020.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Tuesday morning (19):

Brazil Aid and PEC of court orders

The highlight on the local scene is the possible voting of the PEC of the precatório in a special committee of the Chamber, which can analyze the proposal even today.

Investors are also monitoring the Chamber president’s interview with the magazine Look yesterday (18). Lira asked that there was no way to justify breaking the ceiling to pay the court orders, and not to pay the aid. The statement was made at a time of discussions on the renewal of emergency aid and financing of the turbo-charged Bolsa Família, which the government wants to call Auxílio Brasil.

According to a newspaper report The State of São Paulo, one of the possibilities being studied by the economic team to resolve the impasse is to extend emergency aid for 60 days, with a surplus of R$ 12 billion from Bolsa Família.

Fiscal noises also sparked the alert at the Central Bank. Today, the monetary authority is holding the first auction for the sale of dollars in the spot exchange market since March 15th. The value to be offered is US$ 500 million. Previously, the monetary authority was acting only through swaps exchange rates.

Another issue that has gained momentum in recent days is fuel. Newspaper headline The State of São Paulo this Tuesday, for example, brought an interview with Roberto Castello Branco, former president of Petrobras. He told the newspaper that he was the target of “absurd lies” and “attacks by digital militias” for refusing to comply with requests for fuel prices, which truck drivers demand.

It is Castello Branco’s first interview since he was fired in April, amid pressure from the government to intervene on fuel prices. Since then, he has gone through a six-month quarantine in which he has not spoken.

international scene

In the external scenario, attention is focused on the balance sheet season in the United States. Of the 41 companies that make up the S&P index that reported their third-quarter results, 80% beat expectations, according to FactSet data.

Asian stock markets also closed higher, with positive highlight from technology companies, after the sector’s gains in the United States on Monday.

Read too: Is it worth investing in savings if the Selic continues to rise? See comparison with public title and CBD

Calculate your income with FIIs Download a free spreadsheet that shows the dividend return of a portfolio of real estate funds:

Related