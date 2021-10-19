Trio of commission won by Corinthians in 2017 enters Justice against the club for R$ 1.2 million

Part of the coaching committee of Corinthians, São Paulo and Brazilian champion in 2017, went to court against the club. Denis Faria Luup, Leandro da Silva and Walmir da Cruz are the former employees who move the shares.

Together, performance analyst Denis Luup, assistant Leandro da Silva and goalkeeper coach Walmir Cruz have their shares in a value that exceeds R$1.2 million. The information was released by UOL Sport.

Among the requests made, there are, for example, the non-payment of the FGTS, the amount due as prizes coming from the victories of matches played in 2017, 2018 and 2019, in addition to the fine based on the CLT for late payment of the termination, interest and inflation.

The representatives of the three former employees allege that they have already made contact with the Corinthians management. The lawyers would even have filed messages exchanged via the documents in the documents. Whatsapp with the football manager, Alessandro Nunes, and with the president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

In addition to the messages mentioned above, e-mails exchanged with employees of the Corinthians human resources department were also filed, confirming the amounts owed to the trio. The former employees’ request refers to the two passages of all of them through Timão: from January 10, 2017 to May 28, 2018 and from January 3, 2019 to November 4, 2019.

