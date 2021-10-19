Tuesday will have a recap of the booster dose for health professionals – Cascavel

The Municipal Immunization Program (PMI) will carry out booster doses for health professionals from this Tuesday (19). It is necessary that the second dose has been applied with an interval of at least six months and it is still necessary to prove the employment relationship.

The application of the booster dose for health professionals will be at the Convention and Events Center, from 8 am to 5 pm, and will continue on Wednesday (20).

Also on Tuesday (19), there will be a recap of the booster dose for the population over 60 years old who have received the second dose by April 19th. For this audience, vaccination will be at health facilities (USF/UBS) from 8am to 12pm.

On October 30, the second window will open for health workers to take the third dose, this time in the health establishments themselves.

On the 27th, 28th and 29th of October, there will be booster vaccinations for several priority groups. The vaccination schedule and priority groups can be accessed in the attached images.