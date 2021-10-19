TV reporter resigns after broadcaster demands Covid vaccine in US | World

Allison Williams, who for ten years was a field reporter at ESPN’s college football and basketball games, this weekend announced her resignation for not agreeing to mandatory the Covid vaccine, a broadcast requirement in the United States.

Last month, the journalist had said that she would not be vaccinated right now because she is trying to get pregnant with her second child with her husband.

Covid vaccines are not dangerous for pregnant women or women with newborn babies, and there are even records of babies born with antibodies to the coronavirus, offspring of women vaccinated during pregnancy.

In a post on social media over the weekend, Williams said, “I’m not morally and ethically aligned with this either, and I really had to dig deep and analyze my values ​​and my morals and ultimately I have to put it down. them first”.

“I can’t put a paycheck over the top. I’m not going to sacrifice something I believe in and defend so strongly to maintain a career,” he added.

Like other companies in the Disney group, ESPN will require that all its employees are fully vaccinated from the 22nd onwards.

Still, the station said in a statement that it is analyzing each case individually, in situations where people are requesting exceptions. The reporter’s request was not considered valid.

A number of private companies in the United States are demanding that their employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or, in some cases, undergo weekly testing. In public services, several sectors have made vaccination mandatory, but they also deal with employees who prefer to resign.