Ubisoft+, subscription service, arrives today (19) in Brazil; see price

Ubisoft has just announced that the Ubisoft+ subscription service (the publisher’s “Game Pass”) arrived today (19) in Brazil. With over 100 games available on PC only, the price will be $49.99 per month. Among the benefits of the subscription is the option to play newly released games, DLCs and many other older titles from the company without having to buy them.

Ubisoft+ has existed since 2019 in the US and Europe and had the proposal to bring the company’s catalog for a monthly subscription. By hiring the service, users can take advantage of a diverse and growing catalog of titles, including:

Upcoming releases: Riders Republic, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, among others.

Recent releases: Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, among others.

Classic Games: titles from Tom Clancy's The Division, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, For Honor, Prince of Persia, Rayman, and more.

PC Gamers' Favorites: Anno, Heroes of Might and Magic, Silent Hunter, The Settlers and more.

In addition, the company revealed that Ubisoft+ users will have monthly rewards such as customization items, boosters and other content that can be redeemed and used in games – possibly something very similar to the current Ubisoft Rewards. Over time, subscribers will be able to evolve within a ranking of four levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum) and win exclusive prizes from each of them.

One of the differences in relation to competitors, such as EA Play, is that all releases are made available on the service (while on EA’s, there are only a few hours’ tests and you have to wait for the game to be available in the catalog months later).

Ubisoft+ is now available to subscribe on PC for R$49.99 per month. If interested, just visit the service’s official website.