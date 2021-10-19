UK Records Most Covid-19 Cases Since Mid-July | World

The UK recorded on Monday (18) the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases in three months, with the number of infections reaching a level last seen when lockdown restrictions were still in place in England, during the summer in the country.

Currently, the number of infections in the UK is much higher than in other Western European countries and has risen by over 60% in the last month.

British government data pointed to 49,156 new cases of coronaviruses this Monday, up from 45,140 on Sunday, the highest daily high recorded since July 17th.

On July 19, England lifted the last restrictions on social distancing, allowing pubs and restaurants to operate at full capacity and nightclubs to reopen their doors.

More infected children

The number of cases has risen steadily since schools returned from summer vacation last month, with studies pointing to an increase in infections in children, even with a drop in prevalence among adults.

However, with more than two-thirds of the adult population fully vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization and death has been dramatically reduced.