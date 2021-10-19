Understand the formation of the fifth farm

The farmer of the week, Dayane Mello, has the mission to indicate a right pawn for the hot seat of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), tonight. The model, got rid of the hot seat last week, guaranteed immunity and is going to send a colleague from confinement straight to the stool in the garden.

Tiago Piquilo won the fire test and guaranteed two powers: the red and yellow flame. The one with the red flame has already been revealed: the owner of this power must nullify the vote of five pawns. The power of the yellow flame will only be discovered during the formation of the garden.

Tiago will choose one and deliver the other to a fellow inmate.

MC Gui, Erasmo Viana, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes, who were also in the dispute and lost the race, went straight to the bay. One of the four will be pulled straight into the field. It is worth remembering that, as they are in the bay, they cannot be voted for the hot seat.

Check out the pawns that can be voted for roça

Bil Araújo

Gui Araujo

James Piquilo

Tati Breaks Shack

Mileide Mihaile

Marina Ferrari

Aline Mineiro

lary bottino

Sthe Matos

Rich Melquiades

This time, until the opening of the yellow flame, no other pawn besides the farmer is immune.