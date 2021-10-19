Unimed announces investments of R$ 1.5 billion and expands network services

This month, the Unimed System reaches the milestone of 14 new hospitals delivered across the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The units represent the opening of more than 1.1 thousand beds in eight states, with structuring investments valued at R$ 1.5 billion for the expansion of care capacity. By 2023, four more hospitals should go into operation. The announcement coincides with another milestone for Unimeds: the network of medical cooperatives began its expansion in Brazil exactly 50 years ago and currently covers more than 4.7 thousand Brazilian municipalities, 86% of the total.

“The greatest legacy of this period is that we have contributed to internalizing quality healthcare in the country. Our cooperatives directly impact the economic and social development of the surroundings, generating jobs, mobilizing the service chain and providing technology”, analyzes Omar Abujamra Junior, president of Unimed do Brasil, a confederation that represents the system. “These are relevant investments for the Brazilian health sector, which are being made by our cooperating doctors”, he points out.

Sectoral impact

The expansion of services also contributes to consolidating leadership in supplementary health. Unimeds serve 18.3 million health plan beneficiaries, or 38% of the market. Since June 2020, when the sector started to grow again, the portfolios registered a positive balance of 680 thousand new clients. “Our medical quality, the network’s capillarity and the close relationship with the communities are Unimed’s unbeatable differentials”, assesses Omar Abujamra.

With this scope, Unimeds inject more than R$ 56 billion per year into the health system. There are almost 2.5 thousand accredited hospitals across the country. The company’s own network, made up of 152 hospitals and day hospitals, in addition to clinics, emergency units and diagnostic centers, strategically complements the services. The impact on job and income generation is also relevant. The system brings together 118,000 cooperating doctors and generates more than 134 thousand direct jobs. A survey carried out with 119 cooperatives shows that, since last year, over 13,000 health professionals have been hired to strengthen the front line in fighting the pandemic.

Local connection

In addition to maintaining the planned investments for the delivery of new hospitals, the Unimed System responded to the crisis with contingency actions, in more than 550 local initiatives to adapt the service network. The already installed capacity of intensive care beds was expanded by 58% and, in the most critical moments, at least 12 field hospitals were set up, in addition to telemedicine services and, more recently, the creation of specialized care centers to monitor the patients with post-Covid physical and emotional complications.

The local connection was also reflected in the social and environmental projects. According to the organization’s Social Balance Sheet, in 2020, the Unimed System invested R$85 million in external projects of social and environmental responsibility, benefiting 9,900 entities throughout Brazil. In the wake of the economic crisis, assistance and humanitarian aid initiatives alone more than doubled in the last year, directly benefiting around 1 million people. “Engagement with society is one of the strongest principles of cooperativism that we experience on a daily basis”, concludes Omar Abujamra.