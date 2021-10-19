Unimed must provide and fund cancer treatment

The Unimed health plan must authorize and pay for treatment with the drug Tabrecta for cancer patients. Thus decided the judge of Law Ana Paula Lira Melo, from the 25th Civil Court of Pernambuco/PE.

The judge determines that the health plan will fund the woman with cancer.(Image: Pixabay)

The patient claimed that she is part of a collective plan by adhesion of Unimed Rio and is up to date with her contractual obligations. She reported that, according to the medical report, she has a tumor with a met exon 14 mutation.

Thus, given her serious state of health, the doctor who accompanied her prescribed treatment to be carried out, immediately and urgently, with the drug Tabrecta 200mg. However, the operator denied the supply on the grounds of non-compliance with DUT 64 of the ANS for the purpose of using oral medication for cancer treatment.

The magistrate stressed that the need for the patient to obtain the medication to be used for her treatment and the consequent restoration of her health remains evident.

“According to the document, it is a drug registered with Anvisa. Furthermore, the defendant insurer itself, in its denial, limited itself to raising that the plaintiff’s case does not conform to the DUT for the use of the claimed drug.”

In view of this, it granted emergency relief, determining that the health plan authorizes and pays for the supply of the medication.

The office Guedes & Ramos Associate Lawyers acts on the case.

