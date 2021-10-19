UNIMED opens 51 vacancies for doctors in RS; see how to apply

Unimed – Health Services Cooperative of the Taquari and Rio Pardo Valleys will carry out a new simplified selection process now in October 2021. The selection will be valid for 2 years and may be extended for the same period.

The event is to fill 51 physician vacancies in the specialties of Anesthesiology, Pediatric Cardiology (Training in Fetal Ultrasound), General Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurosurgery, Pediatric Neurology, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Rheumatology and Urology.

The vacancies open are for work in the municipalities of:

Arroyo do Meio

Charmed

flagstone

Jacuí Region

Santa Cruz do Sul

Taquari

Teutônia

Star

fat tapir

good southern retreat

mucus

Rio Pardo

Venancio Aires

Ilopolis

little tree

The functions require legal authorization to exercise the profession and proof of residence in the area of ​​expertise.

Enrollment

Candidates must register by November 9, 2021, exclusively via the Internet, through the electronic address www.fundatec.org.br. The registration fee is fixed at R$870.00.

The event will consist of the following steps:

Evidence Documentation for registration approval, of an eliminatory nature;

Objective test, eliminatory and qualifying character with 50 questions of specific knowledge and legislation;

Title test for candidates classified in the objective test for all specialties.

The objective tests will be held on December 12th, at the places and times announced on December 3rd. On December 13th, the preliminary templates of the objective tests will be released on the website www.fundatec.org.br.

The selection process is valid for two years, counting from the publication of the respective final results.