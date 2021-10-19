United imposes condition on Solskjaer to provide astronomical value for reinforcements, says newspaper

According to As newspaper, Manchester United intends to provide 83 million euros (BRL 524 million) for the hiring of reinforcements in January if the club is in contention for the Premier League title

Despite a lower-than-expected start, with just one point won in the last three games, the board of directors Manchester United wants to keep coach Ole Solskjaer in charge of the team.

The directors are also looking to improve the Norwegian coach’s squad and, according to the As newspaper, are willing to spend no less than 83 million euros (R$ 524 million) in the next transfer window in January to hire reinforcements.

However, they only intend to release the astronomical value if the team is fighting for the Premier League title. Currently, the Old Trafford club occupies the 6th place in the championship and is five points behind the Chelsea, leader of the competition.

Remember that the last transfer window, United spent more than 160 million euros (R$ 1 billion) with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

You red devils return to the field this Wednesday (20) to receive the atalanta at 4 pm (GMT), at Old Trafford, by the 3rd of group F of Champions League. In the tournament, the English team occupies the third position in the bracket, with three points added.

On Sunday (24), United faces the Liverpool, also at home, at 12:30 pm (GMT), for the 9th round of the Premier League, broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.