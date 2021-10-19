Urach resumes marriage, returns to Church and is baptized: “In peace”







Modelo took the opportunity to talk about personality disorder during the breakup. Photo: Instagram: @andressaurachoficial / Famous and Celebrities

After a series of controversies, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes resumed their marriage. With this, the model also announced her return to Universal, where she has been working on forgiveness.

“Yesterday was a very special day, as my husband and I were baptized. I want to make it clear that I don’t agree with the holy bonfire and I also don’t like some people who lead Universal, but as I know that Bishop Guaracy and Mrs. Thais are people of God, I will go back to attend the bishop’s meetings, accompanied by my husband,” she said in Stories on Instagram.

This Sunday night (17), she took the opportunity to talk to fans and deny that the thank you posted on the social network to her husband, was written by him. In the publication, the model says thank you to the entrepreneur for supporting her in conducting aesthetic courses.

“I was the one who wrote it, because he encourages me. To tell the truth, when we got married, I didn’t want to work, I wanted to be depending only on him. And he said no, that I had to be independent, he started to get me encourage people to take the courses. And I want to specialize in all areas, even because I intend to open my beauty salon,” he explained.

“We are at peace now, we returned to Jesus, we were baptized and forgave each other. It was important to go through this difficult phase even to understand what we want in life. I was happy that he fought for me because I had already married before, it didn’t work out and I didn’t believe in love anymore. Every first year it’s difficult and when we finished I was going through those boderline crises. I’m undergoing treatment with psychiatric care, help from psychologists, taking my right medications and with faith in Jesus,” he said.

For those who don’t remember, this is the second time that Andressa has been baptized at the institution. The first time was in 2015, but in 2020, he broke his relationship with the church on charges of too much withholding money. Urach filed a lawsuit demanding the return of approximately R$ 2 million in donations made to Universal between 2015 and 2019.

“It was God who touched his heart so that we could be together. Everything broke from him. He had just come out of hospital because of the borderline crisis, who had been without medication for a long time, I couldn’t even pray anymore. I did make wrong choices that I regret , but I was very angry in my heart. Pregnant, borderline and far from Jesus. Imagine how were my hormones, my feelings, my house,” she said.