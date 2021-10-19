US and Chinese economies spark alert in Brazil

In the United States and China, economic indicators are lighting a warning sign in Brazil. The worsening economy in both countries could affect the Brazilian economy.

In terms of foreign trade, China and the United States are Brazil’s two main partners and, therefore, the worsening economy in both places affects the country due to the decrease in demand for Brazilian products.

China grew almost 5% over the previous year, which is quite a lot in proportional terms, but it was the year the pandemic started.

The number is even more worrisome when comparing growth between quarters. The country’s GDP in the third quarter grew by 0.2% compared to the second quarter.

In the United States, data released this Monday (18), show a 1.3% drop in Industry in September, when compared to the month of August.

According to the director of CNN Brazil Business, Fernando Nakagawa, the economic downturn in China is due to the real estate and energy crises, in addition to the current problem in the supply of parts.

In the United States, there is also a problem in the supply of parts and there was also hurricane Ida, at the beginning of September, which affected several sectors of the country.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights