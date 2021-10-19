Valve launches check to see if a game will run well or not on the Steam Deck

System will facilitate the acquisition of games compatible with the device

THE Valve opened a new page on the website of steam deck dedicated to showing how the verification of games that will or will not work on the company’s new portable device will be done. All games will receive a verification badge that can be seen in the store and library, there will be four categories that will indicate if the game is Approved, playable, Incompatible or if compatibility is unknown.

To be an approved game for the steam deck, it will be necessary to meet four main system requirements, the approved seal will allow the user to be sure that the game is optimized for use on the laptop, facilitating the acquisition of new games on the platform without running the risk of the game not having a good performance . Games classified as playable will require the player to adjust the settings for their operation.

Games marked as incompatible do not meet all of the device’s requirements, so they will be in this category. Those who are as Unknown have not yet passed the evaluation of the Valve. Check out the video of the Valve, in English, showing how the classification will work.



Approved games must be fully compatible with controls, in addition to allowing the opening of the virtual keyboard whenever necessary, have standard product resolution support (1280×800 or 1280×720 pixels), and deliver settings that allow for pleasant gameplay and readable text on the screen.

It should not have any kind of compatibility warning and if you need to go through some other launcher or login screen, it should allow you to perform the action using the control. Compatibility with the Proton is required for the game and all middleware that the game uses, this includes the anti-cheats systems.

Did you like the system that the Valve adopted to show players what can be played without problems on your device? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



Let’s make our own Steam Deck and test the performance

If Valve doesn’t send one, we make our own with black jack and… improv



…..

