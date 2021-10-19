Van Dijk talks about Salah’s chances at the Golden Ball: “He’s among the best” | international football

He is an amazing player. The numbers speak for themselves. I can only say that we are very, very happy with the way he is. He is there [entre os melhores], I think is the general opinion. — Van Dijk

+ Neymar and Jorginho are finalists for the 2021 Golden Ball award for best player in the world

+ Check out the “Best in the world” special made by ge

Salah is the only Liverpool athlete nominated for the award. England is the country with the most finalists in the dispute: 14 players. The teams with the highest number of representatives are Manchester City and Chelsea, finalists in the last Champions League, with five each.

Candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021:

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Neymar (PSG

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Simon Kjaer (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan / Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

There was no Ballon D’Or last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last winner was Lionel Messi, when he was still playing for Barcelona. The trophy will be awarded on November 29, in a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet, theater in Paris.