Vasco will have four important embezzlements against Náutico for Serie B; Ricardo Graça is on the list

O Vasco da Gama won another important commitment for the Brasileirão Serie B, this time in a match played against Coritiba, and got even closer to the G4 in the leaderboard. The team is now concentrating its efforts on Nautico, opponent of the next round and who is also alive in the fight for access.

Vasco will have embezzlement against Nautical

After beating Coritiba, Vasco will have another decisive clash for the Serie B, this time against Náutico, in a match played at Estádio dos Aflitos. The team from Pernambuco is experiencing a good moment in the competition and is also struggling to gain access to the elite of Brazilian football.

In the event of a victory and a stumble by their G4 rivals, Vasco may be very close to taking a position that will enable them to achieve their goal in the season. O coach Fernando Diniz, however, will have some important embezzlements in the round.

Miranda, suspended for doping, Ricardo Graça, suspended for the third yellow card, Michel and Sarrafiore, both injured, will be out of the match and cannot be listed by coach Fernando Diniz to face Náutico.

Renewals depend on access

In addition to the issues within the four lines, Vasco also has several extra-field issues to be resolved. Among them is the contract renewal of several players. Marquinhos Gabriel, Zeca, Morato and German Cano are some of the main names in the cast and who may say goodbye to Cruzmaltino soon.

Athletes’ contract renewal, however, also depends on the team’s access. If the team remains in Serie B, it may become impossible to maintain a squad at the same cost for another season.