Vera Viel apologizes for old controversial comment

Vera Viel entered the most talked about topics among the famous on Monday, October 18, for a controversial issue of 2015. Internet users found a comment by the former model and presenter on the Instagram profile of a girl who, at the time, asked for celebrities share her photo because she had a dream to be a model.

The story came to light after Duda, owner of the profile, made a video on TikTok with the prints. She used to share photos from her childhood and tag famous people to help her dream. In one of the posts made by Duda, the woman of Rodrigo Faro commented: “You need to be thin to be a model, cute”.

The post is still live. In the face of harsh criticism and controversy, the former model spoke out. Vera highlighted that there was a lack of empathy, mainly due to the fact that she has lived closely the hardships of the backstage life of a model, full of demands.

The digital influencer also stressed that she was irresponsible in the comment she made six years ago and stressed that she usually learns from mistakes, even not to pass them on to her daughters.

See +: Vera Viel reminisces about modeling days with Gisele Bündchen

@duda_alvarenga12 about what Rodrigo Faro’s wife did ♬ nothing against (jealousy) – Clarissa

CHECK THE ENTIRE EXCUSE REQUEST BY VERA VIEL

“I’m being heavily criticized for a comment I made to a child’s photo on his Instagram profile in 2015. I would like to publicly apologize to anyone who felt offended. I was a model for over 20 years and at a time where a standard of cruel and unhealthy thinness was demanded. I suffered a lot with diets and regimens to fit into such a pattern, otherwise I would have no work,” he said. Vera Viel, initially.

“What silly, irresponsible thought, me a woman who has lived in this cruel world of having to fit into a pattern, mother of three daughters agreeing to this? Yes, we all make mistakes, but not everyone can see that recognizing mistakes and attitudes and learning always make us mature and be better every day. I’m glad the world has changed or is changing and how lucky I am to be able to learn from my mistakes and above all from the wisdom of my daughters”, said the woman from Rodrigo Faro, mother of three girls.

See +: Vera Viel is often confused with Bruna Marquezine

Then, the ex-model addressed the young man in the attack with the comment: “Duda, I never wanted to imply that I was too fat or too thin, your dreams would be hampered. I responded to the comment saying yes, you are thin and to be a model you need to be thin! The world was like that and we were part of it”, he highlighted.

“The lack of empathy and serority has generated serious problems of acceptance, inclusion, self-esteem and eating disorders, sometimes with irreversible proportions. A pattern does not only represent us as women, but rather the diversity of biotypes, bodies, hair. It is this plurality that defines us and we will only learn based on the principle of respect and deconstruction of these paradigms”, he stated.

“Regardless of the judgment of others, what worries me is my conscience. Know that such a sentence was not written with the intention with which it was disclosed. However, just imagining that (even unintentionally) I might have been responsible for pruning a child’s dream, I feel sad and with the desire to make amends. So many years have passed and I can’t imagine the extent of your pain and disappointment. May time have healed any kind of hurt and may you truly be a happy and fulfilled woman, being who you want to be, what you want to be and how you want to be. With a lot of respect and learning, Vera Viel Faro”, concluded.

MAIN NEWS

Fazenda 13: voting for Roça is in the hands of Tiago Piquilo

Susan Sarandon recalls dating David Bowie

Farm 13: Erasmo reveals that he and Gabriela Pugliesi planned to have children

Travis Barcker’s ex reacts to his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Coldplay releases ‘My Universe’ remix with BTS member